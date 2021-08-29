Jim Jordan is a Republican and the Representative of the 4th district of Ohio. He has been in the spotlight lately due to his proud defence of the former President Donald Trump. Communications between Jordan and Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack in January 2021 are currently under investigation. Find out more with Briefly.co.za regarding the allegations made against him and more.

Jim Jordan speaks during a press conference in Washington in June , 2019. Photo: Caroline Brehman

Source: Getty Images

Although he will not run for Senate next year, James Jordan is still making waves in Congress. His staunch support of Donald Trump and strong views around abortion, tax funding and other controversial topics have landed this politician in many bad books.

Jim Jordan's profile and bio

Full name: James Daniel Jordan

James Daniel Jordan Nickname: Jim

Jim Gender: Male

Male Current residence: Ohio

Ohio Place of birth: Troy, Ohio

Troy, Ohio Date of birth: 17 February 1964

17 February 1964 Zodiac: Aquarius

Aquarius Jim Jordan's age: 57 in 2021

57 in 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Spouse: Polly Jordan

Polly Jordan Jim Jordan's children: Jessie, Isaac, Rachel, Benjamin

Jessie, Isaac, Rachel, Benjamin Jim Jordan's parents: John and Shirley

John and Shirley Jim Jordan's height: 5′ 7″/ 170cm

5′ 7″/ 170cm Weight: 171lbs / 78kg

171lbs / 78kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Jim Jordan's education: University of Wisconsin, Ohio State University, Capital University

University of Wisconsin, Ohio State University, Capital University Occupation: Politician and author

Politician and author Jim Jordan's net worth: $300 thousand in 2021

$300 thousand in 2021 Instagram: @jim.jordan.official

@jim.jordan.official Facebook: @repjimjordan

@repjimjordan Twitter: @Jim_Jordan

Kevin McCarthy speaks during a press conference about the Jan. 6 Select Committee on Capitol Hill accompanied by Troy Nehls, Kelly Armstrong, Jim Banks, and Rodney Davis. Photo: Jabin Botsford

Source: Getty Images

Jim Jordan's biography

Jim Jordan's wrestling career began in Ohio with a four-time state champion title and a career record of 150-1 when he graduated from Graham High School in 1982. How short is Jim Jordan? The 5′ 7″ wrestler did not let his size interfere with his athletic abilities. He met his wife, Polly, at just 13 years old, when Jim Jordan's wrestling matched coincided with her brothers. They have been married for 36 years in 2021 and have raised four children together.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin where he boasted his two-time championship title in NCAA wrestling. He went on to graduate from Ohio State University with a Master’s degree in Education before earning a Law Degree from Capital University in 2001. Did Jim Jordan pass the bar exam? He claims he never sat for the test, indicating he had no intention of becoming a lawyer.

"A good, hard campaign is about as close to wrestling as you can get, so I liked the idea"

Jordan is under fire for his handling of alleged sexual abuse by a team doctor at Ohio State University where he was an assistant wrestling coach. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

Where is Jim Jordan the congressman?

Jim Jordan's district is nicknamed "the duck district", and it comprises sections of the northeast, central, and southwest areas of America. Jim Jordan's office represents the 4th district of Ohio since 2007. What part of Ohio does Jim Jordan represent? His region of representation includes Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Hancock, Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby, and a part of Wyandot.

Current news

How old is Jim Jordan? In 2021, he is 57, and he still appears on Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN on a regular basis. He is currently in the spotlight for his communications with Donald Trump surrounding the attack on the Capitol, and his attempts raised doubts on the integrity of the 2020 US presidential election.

Jim Jordan's popularity continues to rise in the Republican Party despite the fact that he may be subpoenaed as a material witness to the investigation of the Capitol attack on 6 January 2021. He is unwilling to testify voluntarily and will neither confirm or deny if he spoke to Trump before the attack.

“I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. I'd have to go back. I don't know when those conversations happened...What I know is the former president’s not to blame”

Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz talk during the hearing titled Secrecy Orders and Prosecuting Leaks: Potential Legislative Responses to Deter Prosecutorial Abuse of Power, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

This investigation may add fuel to the fire of conflict in Congress between the Democratic and Republican Parties.

Spokesman Russell Dye defended his Ohio Representative, stating:

“Mr. Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most effective and influential members of Congress. As the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, which manages more high profile legislation than any committee in Congress, Mr. Jordan is able to impact and change more legislation than maybe any other Republican in the House of Representatives. But don’t just take our word for it, even Politico named him one of the most influential members of Congress. Any ‘study’ that says otherwise is misguided.”

Jim Jordan speaks with reporters after the first day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

Politician and author

The Ohio Representative has dabbled in writing, having published two books focusing around politics and, more specifically, Donald Trump. His latest book, Do What You Said You Would Do is in an insight into the last four years of Trump's time in office.

Jim Jordan's books:

Do What You Said You Would Do: The Conservatives in Congress Who Laid the Groundwork for President Trump and Helped Drain the Swamp

Promises Kept: How Trump Conservatives Keep Winning in Spite of It All

Victory at the training table: A guide to sports nutrition (co-authored with Penny Jordan)

Jim Jordan talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on June 26, 2018. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Getty Images

This wrestler-turned-politician will continue to appear in the spotlight as the investigations surrounding the Capitol attack continue. His testimony will be heard whether voluntarily or not, the results of which may cause chaos within the American Congress. One hopes that the issues surrounding the former President do not escalate to the point where the country is yet again negatively affected.

READ ALSO: Trump Forced to Hand over Millions of Pages of Tax Records in Investigation

Jim Jordan is a proud supporter of Donald Trump, who is currently under investigation for tax fraud. He was due to hand over his tax records from the past ten years in February 2021, and Briefly.co.za has the full story.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr will be handling the case, which dates back to 2018.

Source: Briefly.co.za