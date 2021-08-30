A satirical Nando's 'advert' has social media buzzing but it's not an original ad

It seems one fed-up patron is on a mission to bring the grilled chicken eatery down, criticising their dry buns and expensive meals

Mzansi headed to the comments section with their thoughts on the spicy posters

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A super shady fake Nando's 'advert' has social media users raising their eyebrows. The satirical poster encourages customers not to buy from the food retailer, throwing shots at their "overpriced chicken" and "dusty buns".

A spicy Nando's 'advert' is making the rounds on social media. Images: @Gentlements/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Gentlements shared the two posters. One poster even suggested that Nando's SA has political factions in the ANC. It seems the Twitter user is really trying to stir up some controversy.

"Don't buy Nando's no matter what!!!!" he passionately captioned the post.

Mzansi took to the comments section with mixed reactions While some agreed that the food retailer's buns were definitely super dry and their chicken overpriced, others expressed concern over the smear campaign against Nando's.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many especially wondered how many people would be left unemployed if Nando's was brought down.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ndlovu_mkhululi said:

"Nando's must fall, there's better-grilled chicken everywhere eKasi."

@Matodzi_Muloiwa said:

"Are you going to hire their employees when we stop buying?"

@pupu_kunene said:

"I think Banele was just making conversation."

@Zama_N13 said:

"If it gets shut down, what will happen to the thousands of people employed by them?"

@slindy800 said:

"You guys take everything to heart. Thina siyayithanda iNandos haaabe."

@promoise said:

"I'm not particularly a political person but it seems to me... If you sabotage @NandosSA then what of the people it employees? Do we buy from them for the adverts or for the quality of their products? Are you really sure you wouldn't rather take it back?"

Shots fired: Nando's shades Piet Rampedi & Tembisa 10 in hilarious new advert

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA has social media users fired up after sharing their most recent TV advert online. Known for throwing some serious shots in their commercials, this time Piet Rampedi and his now-infamous story about the Tembisa woman who gave birth to 10 children were the subjects of Nando's spicy joke.

Heading online, @NandosSA shared the shady advert along with this caption:

"There’s fake news everywhere, heh Jessica we are live. Just get our new Prego & Chips for R49 nje, and it won’t leave you feeling Pietrayed. #Ekurhuleni11"

South Africans had mixed reactions to the clip. While many people found the cheeky commercial super funny and accurate, others really did not enjoy that Rampedi was being poked fun at yet again.

The ad has however reopened a can of worms with many people wondering what Rampedi's been up to since his widely publicised story was uncovered to be false.

Check out some of the interesting comments to the clip below:

@Thembs_B said:

"Hey @pietrampedi tla o bone!!!"

@gaggy173 said:

"Does this mean I will get 11 Prego & Chips when I buy for R49? So that I don't feel Pietrayed?"

@MarianneThamm said:

"This one is for you @pretorianews @pietrampedi and @IOL could not have been done without you."

@vavavoom6 said:

"Nandos and jokes on black people, you never see any jokes on whites."

@African_Spring said:

"Piet lied because he is a liar not because he is black, stop using the race card, it's boring."

@Tau_Lenyora said:

"LMAO Piet is not going to be happy with this ad."

@kabelodick said:

"Nando's has send our resident editor into depression again, beke le beke Nandos beke le beke."

Source: Briefly.co.za