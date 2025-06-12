The Golden Dish menu and prices: Your guide to Cape Town's iconic dishes

Cape Town is synonymous with rich Malay culture and authentic local food, and The Golden Dish is a firm favourite for locals and tourists. Expect hearty Gatsbys, jam-packed toasted sandwiches, and classic chip rolls on the menu.

The Golden Dish is located in Cape Town. The Golden Dish’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cape Town is renowned for its delectable cuisine , with a special emphasis on street food.

, with a special emphasis on street food. The Golden Dish is a beloved favourite among locals , serving as a go-to spot day and night.

, serving as a go-to spot day and night. The eatery is known for its Gatsbys, with an extensive list of options to enjoy.

The Golden Dish menu and prices

With a variety of filling, delicious food on the menu, The Golden Dish is a go-to spot, with high ratings to show for it. The eatery has an average rating of 4.2/5 on Google reviews, with one reviewer, Sultan, saying:

'A highly recommended takeaway for an authentic Gatsby in Cape Town. The food was freshly prepared and delicious.'

Although the establishment does not have its menu online, Cape Coloured Culture's website reports the Golden Dish menu as of 2025 as follows:

The Golden Dish Gatsby menu

The fast-food eatery is known for its mouth-watering Gatsbys, which are similar to Kotas, with the following options available:

Gatsby Price Masala steak R195/R120 Polony R75/R45 Vienna R95/R57 Polony and egg R90/R58 Polony, cheese and perinaise R100/R65 Vienna and polony R110/R65 Vienna and egg R115/R68 Vienna, cheese, and perinaise R115/R68 Vienna and cheese R115/R68 Vienna, polony, cheese and perinaise R125/R80 Vienna, polony, cheese, egg and perinaise R150/R100 Boerewors From R65 to R110 (size and sauces vary) Boerewors, egg, and cheese R135/R80 Boerewors, cheese and perinaise R125/R80 Russian R100/R65 Russian, cheese and perinaise R125/R80 Russian, egg and cheese R135/R80 Polony, Vienna, boerewors and Russian R175/R110 Combo full house R210/R125 Patty R105/R68 Patty, egg and cheese R140/R88 Steak R175/R100 Steak full house R210/R125 Goulash full house R210/R125

The Golden Dish Gatsby menu (continued)

The family-friendly eatery is known for its Gatsbies. Photo: @_thegoldendish_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gatsby Price Masala full house R135/R80 Steak, cheese and perinaise R200/R130 Masala, cheese and perinaise R215/R140 Goulash, cheese and perinaise R215/R140 Chicken R165/R100 Chicken full house R200/R125 Hake or calamari R165/R95 Chip R60/R45

The Golden Dish sandwich menu

You cannot go wrong with a classic sandwich, from traditional favourites to sandwiches with a local twist:

Sandwich Price Egg R25 Cheese and tomato R25 Egg and cheese R30 Toasted chips R28 Polony R40 Vienna R50 Spice beef R50 Boerewors R58 Mince R52 Goulash curry R52 Steak R55 Masala steak R63 Golden Dish R79 Chicken From R41 to R65 (garnish varies) Chicken, egg, cheese and perinaise R60 Tuna mayonnaise R65 Dagwood R85/R88 Toasted Vienna, egg and cheese R65 Toasted Masala, steak and egg R68 Toasted Masala, steak and cheese R68 Toasted chicken full house R60 Toasted chicken full house with pineapple R65 Toasted goulash and egg R57 Toasted goulash full house R62

The Golden Dish sandwich menu (continued)

Tuck into a hearty sandwich. Photo: @denzygram on Instagram and Giulia Fiori Photography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandwich Price Toasted polony, egg and cheese R50 Toasted polony and egg R45 Toasted polony and cheese R45 Toasted Golden Dish R79 Hamburger full house R52 Hamburger R42 Toasted steak and cheese R62 Toasted steak and egg R62 Toasted boerewors and egg R63 Toasted boerewors and cheese R63 Toasted boerewors full house R68 Toasted Vienna and egg R55 Toasted Vienna and cheese R55 Toasted mince curry R52 Toasted mince curry with egg and cheese R62 Toasted Masala steak full house R73 Steak full house R67 Steak and egg R62 Steak and cheese R62

The Golden Dish hot dogs and chip rolls menu

Tuck into a lunch favourite on the menu with a twist from the following jam-packed hot dogs and chip rolls:

Dish Price Single Vienna chip roll R38 Double Vienna chip roll R48 Triple Vienna chip roll R56 Chip roll R25 Polony chip roll R35 Russian chip roll R45 Boerewors chip roll R45 Vienna and polony chip roll R48 Vienna, polony, and cheese hot dog R55 Double hot dog and cheese R55 Hake chip roll R48 Double dot dog (cheese with perinaise sauce) R55 Russian hot dog R45

The Golden Dish bunny chow menu

Enjoy a spicy bunny chow, with various options available. Photo: @nguthemba on Instagram and Alexandr Milodan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tantalise your taste buds with one of the following flavorful, spicy bunny chows:

Bunny chow Price Quarter goulash or mince R68 Quarter patty R63 Chicken, cheese, chips, and perinaise R63 Quarter veggie delight R58 Quarter mince or goulash R79 Mutton on the bone R89

The Golden Dish wraps menu

The Golden Dish offers a delicious take on traditional wraps:

Wraps Price Cheese, chips, salad and perinaise R58 Braised steak (chips, salad and chutney) R82 Masala steak (chips, salad and gravy) R89 Chicken (chips, salad and perinaise) R97 Braised steak, egg and cheese R90 Masala steak full house R99

The Golden Dish burger menu

Enjoy a classic burger with a local twist from this beloved fast-food spot:

Burger Price Beefeater R79 Chicken R50 Steak R55 Goulash R52 Hamburger R42 Beef R50 Double beef R65 Masala steak R63

The Golden Dish salomie menu

A salomie is similar to a roti. Photo: @apollokombihire and @chilipepperchef (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy a roti-type dish overflowing with flavour from one of the following options:

Salomie Price Goulash/mince R79 Goulash/mince without potato R89 Goulash, egg, cheese, chips, salad and chutney R99 Mutton on the bone R99 Mutton on the bone R110

What is a golden dish?

The phrase 'golden dish' refers to varying meanings across cultures and locations, but generally, it refers to a royal or luxury dish. It is a metaphor for high status, wealth, and opulence.

When was The Golden Dish established?

According to IOL, The Golden Dish was established in 1969 at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road. The venue moved in 1989, opening at its current address. The Halal restaurant closed for a period following a fire, but owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker expressed his joy at reopening:

'We want to reignite our clients’ happiness and I’m ecstatic that we will be up and running again. We are in good spirits.'

Contact the iconic eatery via the following details:

Physical address : Corner of 1 Klipfontein Road and Gatesville Shopping Centre, Hazel Road, Gatesville, Cape Town

: Corner of 1 Klipfontein Road and Gatesville Shopping Centre, Hazel Road, Gatesville, Cape Town Contact number : 021 633 7864

: 021 633 7864 Email address: info@thegoldendish.co.za

The Golden Dish menu is filled with mouth-watering options on the go, and the eatery is renowned for its memorable Gatsbys. However, those looking for something different can enjoy their hearty burgers, loaded sandwiches, or wraps with a twist.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated)

Briefly.co.za wrote about another local beloved eatery, Pedros. Established in Durban, South Africa, in 2018, Pedros focuses on chicken dishes and is renowned for its flame-grilled chicken.

Pedros went international in 2022 when they opened their first store outside the country in Botswana. Although they are known for their chicken meals, you can expect other options too.

Source: Briefly News