The Golden Dish menu and prices: Your guide to Cape Town's iconic dishes
by  Justine De Lange
Cape Town is synonymous with rich Malay culture and authentic local food, and The Golden Dish is a firm favourite for locals and tourists. Expect hearty Gatsbys, jam-packed toasted sandwiches, and classic chip rolls on the menu.

The Golden Dish menu
The Golden Dish is located in Cape Town. The Golden Dish’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Key takeaways

  • Cape Town is renowned for its delectable cuisine, with a special emphasis on street food.
  • The Golden Dish is a beloved favourite among locals, serving as a go-to spot day and night.
  • The eatery is known for its Gatsbys, with an extensive list of options to enjoy.

The Golden Dish menu and prices

With a variety of filling, delicious food on the menu, The Golden Dish is a go-to spot, with high ratings to show for it. The eatery has an average rating of 4.2/5 on Google reviews, with one reviewer, Sultan, saying:

'A highly recommended takeaway for an authentic Gatsby in Cape Town. The food was freshly prepared and delicious.'

Although the establishment does not have its menu online, Cape Coloured Culture's website reports the Golden Dish menu as of 2025 as follows:

The Golden Dish Gatsby menu

The fast-food eatery is known for its mouth-watering Gatsbys, which are similar to Kotas, with the following options available:

GatsbyPrice
Masala steakR195/R120
PolonyR75/R45
ViennaR95/R57
Polony and eggR90/R58
Polony, cheese and perinaiseR100/R65
Vienna and polonyR110/R65
Vienna and eggR115/R68
Vienna, cheese, and perinaiseR115/R68
Vienna and cheeseR115/R68
Vienna, polony, cheese and perinaiseR125/R80
Vienna, polony, cheese, egg and perinaiseR150/R100
BoereworsFrom R65 to R110 (size and sauces vary)
Boerewors, egg, and cheeseR135/R80
Boerewors, cheese and perinaiseR125/R80
RussianR100/R65
Russian, cheese and perinaiseR125/R80
Russian, egg and cheeseR135/R80
Polony, Vienna, boerewors and RussianR175/R110
Combo full houseR210/R125
PattyR105/R68
Patty, egg and cheeseR140/R88
SteakR175/R100
Steak full houseR210/R125
Goulash full houseR210/R125

The Golden Dish Gatsby menu (continued)

The Golden Dish Gatsby menu
The family-friendly eatery is known for its Gatsbies. Photo: @_thegoldendish_ on Instagram (modified by author)
GatsbyPrice
Masala full houseR135/R80
Steak, cheese and perinaise R200/R130
Masala, cheese and perinaiseR215/R140
Goulash, cheese and perinaiseR215/R140
ChickenR165/R100
Chicken full houseR200/R125
Hake or calamariR165/R95
ChipR60/R45

The Golden Dish sandwich menu

You cannot go wrong with a classic sandwich, from traditional favourites to sandwiches with a local twist:

SandwichPrice
EggR25
Cheese and tomatoR25
Egg and cheeseR30
Toasted chipsR28
PolonyR40
ViennaR50
Spice beefR50
BoereworsR58
MinceR52
Goulash curryR52
SteakR55
Masala steakR63
Golden DishR79
ChickenFrom R41 to R65 (garnish varies)
Chicken, egg, cheese and perinaiseR60
Tuna mayonnaiseR65
DagwoodR85/R88
Toasted Vienna, egg and cheeseR65
Toasted Masala, steak and eggR68
Toasted Masala, steak and cheeseR68
Toasted chicken full houseR60
Toasted chicken full house with pineappleR65
Toasted goulash and eggR57
Toasted goulash full houseR62

The Golden Dish sandwich menu (continued)

The Golden Dish menu
Tuck into a hearty sandwich. Photo: @denzygram on Instagram and Giulia Fiori Photography (modified by author)
SandwichPrice
Toasted polony, egg and cheeseR50
Toasted polony and eggR45
Toasted polony and cheeseR45
Toasted Golden DishR79
Hamburger full houseR52
Hamburger R42
Toasted steak and cheeseR62
Toasted steak and eggR62
Toasted boerewors and eggR63
Toasted boerewors and cheeseR63
Toasted boerewors full houseR68
Toasted Vienna and eggR55
Toasted Vienna and cheeseR55
Toasted mince curryR52
Toasted mince curry with egg and cheeseR62
Toasted Masala steak full houseR73
Steak full houseR67
Steak and eggR62
Steak and cheeseR62

The Golden Dish hot dogs and chip rolls menu

Tuck into a lunch favourite on the menu with a twist from the following jam-packed hot dogs and chip rolls:

DishPrice
Single Vienna chip rollR38
Double Vienna chip rollR48
Triple Vienna chip rollR56
Chip rollR25
Polony chip rollR35
Russian chip rollR45
Boerewors chip rollR45
Vienna and polony chip rollR48
Vienna, polony, and cheese hot dogR55
Double hot dog and cheeseR55
Hake chip rollR48
Double dot dog (cheese with perinaise sauce)R55
Russian hot dogR45

The Golden Dish bunny chow menu

The Golden Dish menu
Enjoy a spicy bunny chow, with various options available. Photo: @nguthemba on Instagram and Alexandr Milodan (modified by author)
Tantalise your taste buds with one of the following flavorful, spicy bunny chows:

Bunny chowPrice
Quarter goulash or minceR68
Quarter pattyR63
Chicken, cheese, chips, and perinaiseR63
Quarter veggie delightR58
Quarter mince or goulashR79
Mutton on the boneR89

The Golden Dish wraps menu

The Golden Dish offers a delicious take on traditional wraps:

WrapsPrice
Cheese, chips, salad and perinaiseR58
Braised steak (chips, salad and chutney)R82
Masala steak (chips, salad and gravy)R89
Chicken (chips, salad and perinaise)R97
Braised steak, egg and cheeseR90
Masala steak full houseR99

The Golden Dish burger menu

Enjoy a classic burger with a local twist from this beloved fast-food spot:

BurgerPrice
BeefeaterR79
ChickenR50
SteakR55
GoulashR52
HamburgerR42
BeefR50
Double beefR65
Masala steakR63

The Golden Dish salomie menu

The Golden Dish menu
A salomie is similar to a roti. Photo: @apollokombihire and @chilipepperchef (modified by author)
Enjoy a roti-type dish overflowing with flavour from one of the following options:
SalomiePrice
Goulash/minceR79
Goulash/mince without potatoR89
Goulash, egg, cheese, chips, salad and chutneyR99
Mutton on the boneR99
Mutton on the boneR110

What is a golden dish?

The phrase 'golden dish' refers to varying meanings across cultures and locations, but generally, it refers to a royal or luxury dish. It is a metaphor for high status, wealth, and opulence.

When was The Golden Dish established?

According to IOL, The Golden Dish was established in 1969 at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road. The venue moved in 1989, opening at its current address. The Halal restaurant closed for a period following a fire, but owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker expressed his joy at reopening:

'We want to reignite our clients’ happiness and I’m ecstatic that we will be up and running again. We are in good spirits.'

The Golden Dish contact details

Contact the iconic eatery via the following details:

  • Physical address: Corner of 1 Klipfontein Road and Gatesville Shopping Centre, Hazel Road, Gatesville, Cape Town
  • Contact number: 021 633 7864
  • Email address: info@thegoldendish.co.za

The Golden Dish menu is filled with mouth-watering options on the go, and the eatery is renowned for its memorable Gatsbys. However, those looking for something different can enjoy their hearty burgers, loaded sandwiches, or wraps with a twist.

