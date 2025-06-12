The Golden Dish menu and prices: Your guide to Cape Town's iconic dishes
Cape Town is synonymous with rich Malay culture and authentic local food, and The Golden Dish is a firm favourite for locals and tourists. Expect hearty Gatsbys, jam-packed toasted sandwiches, and classic chip rolls on the menu.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Golden Dish menu and prices
- What is a golden dish?
- When was The Golden Dish established?
Key takeaways
- Cape Town is renowned for its delectable cuisine, with a special emphasis on street food.
- The Golden Dish is a beloved favourite among locals, serving as a go-to spot day and night.
- The eatery is known for its Gatsbys, with an extensive list of options to enjoy.
The Golden Dish menu and prices
With a variety of filling, delicious food on the menu, The Golden Dish is a go-to spot, with high ratings to show for it. The eatery has an average rating of 4.2/5 on Google reviews, with one reviewer, Sultan, saying:
'A highly recommended takeaway for an authentic Gatsby in Cape Town. The food was freshly prepared and delicious.'
Although the establishment does not have its menu online, Cape Coloured Culture's website reports the Golden Dish menu as of 2025 as follows:
The Golden Dish Gatsby menu
The fast-food eatery is known for its mouth-watering Gatsbys, which are similar to Kotas, with the following options available:
|Gatsby
|Price
|Masala steak
|R195/R120
|Polony
|R75/R45
|Vienna
|R95/R57
|Polony and egg
|R90/R58
|Polony, cheese and perinaise
|R100/R65
|Vienna and polony
|R110/R65
|Vienna and egg
|R115/R68
|Vienna, cheese, and perinaise
|R115/R68
|Vienna and cheese
|R115/R68
|Vienna, polony, cheese and perinaise
|R125/R80
|Vienna, polony, cheese, egg and perinaise
|R150/R100
|Boerewors
|From R65 to R110 (size and sauces vary)
|Boerewors, egg, and cheese
|R135/R80
|Boerewors, cheese and perinaise
|R125/R80
|Russian
|R100/R65
|Russian, cheese and perinaise
|R125/R80
|Russian, egg and cheese
|R135/R80
|Polony, Vienna, boerewors and Russian
|R175/R110
|Combo full house
|R210/R125
|Patty
|R105/R68
|Patty, egg and cheese
|R140/R88
|Steak
|R175/R100
|Steak full house
|R210/R125
|Goulash full house
|R210/R125
The Golden Dish Gatsby menu (continued)
|Gatsby
|Price
|Masala full house
|R135/R80
|Steak, cheese and perinaise
|R200/R130
|Masala, cheese and perinaise
|R215/R140
|Goulash, cheese and perinaise
|R215/R140
|Chicken
|R165/R100
|Chicken full house
|R200/R125
|Hake or calamari
|R165/R95
|Chip
|R60/R45
The Golden Dish sandwich menu
You cannot go wrong with a classic sandwich, from traditional favourites to sandwiches with a local twist:
|Sandwich
|Price
|Egg
|R25
|Cheese and tomato
|R25
|Egg and cheese
|R30
|Toasted chips
|R28
|Polony
|R40
|Vienna
|R50
|Spice beef
|R50
|Boerewors
|R58
|Mince
|R52
|Goulash curry
|R52
|Steak
|R55
|Masala steak
|R63
|Golden Dish
|R79
|Chicken
|From R41 to R65 (garnish varies)
|Chicken, egg, cheese and perinaise
|R60
|Tuna mayonnaise
|R65
|Dagwood
|R85/R88
|Toasted Vienna, egg and cheese
|R65
|Toasted Masala, steak and egg
|R68
|Toasted Masala, steak and cheese
|R68
|Toasted chicken full house
|R60
|Toasted chicken full house with pineapple
|R65
|Toasted goulash and egg
|R57
|Toasted goulash full house
|R62
The Golden Dish sandwich menu (continued)
|Sandwich
|Price
|Toasted polony, egg and cheese
|R50
|Toasted polony and egg
|R45
|Toasted polony and cheese
|R45
|Toasted Golden Dish
|R79
|Hamburger full house
|R52
|Hamburger
|R42
|Toasted steak and cheese
|R62
|Toasted steak and egg
|R62
|Toasted boerewors and egg
|R63
|Toasted boerewors and cheese
|R63
|Toasted boerewors full house
|R68
|Toasted Vienna and egg
|R55
|Toasted Vienna and cheese
|R55
|Toasted mince curry
|R52
|Toasted mince curry with egg and cheese
|R62
|Toasted Masala steak full house
|R73
|Steak full house
|R67
|Steak and egg
|R62
|Steak and cheese
|R62
The Golden Dish hot dogs and chip rolls menu
Tuck into a lunch favourite on the menu with a twist from the following jam-packed hot dogs and chip rolls:
|Dish
|Price
|Single Vienna chip roll
|R38
|Double Vienna chip roll
|R48
|Triple Vienna chip roll
|R56
|Chip roll
|R25
|Polony chip roll
|R35
|Russian chip roll
|R45
|Boerewors chip roll
|R45
|Vienna and polony chip roll
|R48
|Vienna, polony, and cheese hot dog
|R55
|Double hot dog and cheese
|R55
|Hake chip roll
|R48
|Double dot dog (cheese with perinaise sauce)
|R55
|Russian hot dog
|R45
The Golden Dish bunny chow menu
Tantalise your taste buds with one of the following flavorful, spicy bunny chows:
|Bunny chow
|Price
|Quarter goulash or mince
|R68
|Quarter patty
|R63
|Chicken, cheese, chips, and perinaise
|R63
|Quarter veggie delight
|R58
|Quarter mince or goulash
|R79
|Mutton on the bone
|R89
The Golden Dish wraps menu
The Golden Dish offers a delicious take on traditional wraps:
|Wraps
|Price
|Cheese, chips, salad and perinaise
|R58
|Braised steak (chips, salad and chutney)
|R82
|Masala steak (chips, salad and gravy)
|R89
|Chicken (chips, salad and perinaise)
|R97
|Braised steak, egg and cheese
|R90
|Masala steak full house
|R99
The Golden Dish burger menu
Enjoy a classic burger with a local twist from this beloved fast-food spot:
|Burger
|Price
|Beefeater
|R79
|Chicken
|R50
|Steak
|R55
|Goulash
|R52
|Hamburger
|R42
|Beef
|R50
|Double beef
|R65
|Masala steak
|R63
The Golden Dish salomie menu
Enjoy a roti-type dish overflowing with flavour from one of the following options:
|Salomie
|Price
|Goulash/mince
|R79
|Goulash/mince without potato
|R89
|Goulash, egg, cheese, chips, salad and chutney
|R99
|Mutton on the bone
|R99
|Mutton on the bone
|R110
What is a golden dish?
The phrase 'golden dish' refers to varying meanings across cultures and locations, but generally, it refers to a royal or luxury dish. It is a metaphor for high status, wealth, and opulence.
When was The Golden Dish established?
According to IOL, The Golden Dish was established in 1969 at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road. The venue moved in 1989, opening at its current address. The Halal restaurant closed for a period following a fire, but owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker expressed his joy at reopening:
'We want to reignite our clients’ happiness and I’m ecstatic that we will be up and running again. We are in good spirits.'
The Golden Dish contact details
Contact the iconic eatery via the following details:
- Physical address: Corner of 1 Klipfontein Road and Gatesville Shopping Centre, Hazel Road, Gatesville, Cape Town
- Contact number: 021 633 7864
- Email address: info@thegoldendish.co.za
The Golden Dish menu is filled with mouth-watering options on the go, and the eatery is renowned for its memorable Gatsbys. However, those looking for something different can enjoy their hearty burgers, loaded sandwiches, or wraps with a twist.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
