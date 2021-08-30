Lionel Messi finally made his debut for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain as they won 2-0 on the night

Brilliant striker Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace in the highly entertaining encounter shooting his side top of the league standings

Messi who replaced Neymar in the 65th minute was asked for a photo by Reims goalie Predrag Rajkovic who approached with his son

Immediately after the final whistle of their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims goalie Predrag Rajkovic ran towards Ligue 1 debutant Lionel Messi for a photo, Marca reports.

The Argentinian made his debut for French club PSG coming on as a second-half substitute in their victory over Reims.

The ousted Barcelona captain made his first-ever appearance in the Ligue 1 when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute replacing Neymar.

But it was Kylian Mpabbe that grabbed the brace for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the night as they claim all three points.

After the game, the opposition goalkeeper Rajkovic raced off the pitch to take his son from the stands and ran towards Messi for a picture - of just the Argentine and his son.

Messi didn't hesitate for a second and took the historic photo with Rajkovic's son as he pulled on the PSG shirt for the first time.

The world had anticipated a Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trident at the Stade Auguste Delaune, but the six-time only made his first appearance replacing Neymar.

Rooney applauds Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has expressed his delight after Man United sealed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is set to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's camp in the coming days after United agreed a deal to re-sign him from Juventus.

The Portuguese informed Juve of his desire to quit the club this summer and had set his sights on joining Man City.

However, the Red Devils hijacked the transfer to beat their bitter rivals to the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after an extraordinary turn of events.

