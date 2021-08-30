Study Says Covid19 is Not a Respiratory Disease but a Vascular Disease

A team of researchers have published a study that shows the coronavirus is not a respiratory disease as previously believed

The team found that many of the symptoms linked to Covid-19 indicate a circulatory or vascular disease

The study published by the University of California San Diego showed that the S protein created by the coronavirus attacked the vascular system

CALIFORNIA - The notion that coronavirus is a respiratory disease has been contested by a study published by the University of California San Diego.

The study states that the symptoms associated with Covid-19 much rather reflect a vascular disease as opposed to a respiratory one, according to IOL. The study also states that specific issues experienced by Covid-19 patients, such as blood clots and in some cases strokes, are not in line with respiratory disease.

The research was published in the Circulation Research journal and showed that a team of scientists found the coronavirus attacked the circulatory system or the vascular system.

The virus' S protein is said to attack the ACE2 receptor and damages the energy-generating cells known as mitocondria, and consequently damages the endothelium, which coats the blood channel, according to EuroNews.

This has already been seen in previous studies, however, the exact mechanism and function of the S protein were unknown until recently.

For the study, the researchers constructed a pseudovirus that only included the S protein and no other parts of the virus, in order to demonstrate in the lab that this protein is sufficient to induce sickness on its own.

The S protein is reproduced in all vaccinations of the coronavirus.

