Real Madrid Set To make Last Attempt In Signing Mbappe From PSG

Real Madrid are desperately trying to land Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2020

The France international will be out of contract next summer in Paris and has refused to commit his future to the Parc des princes outfit

The 22-year-old scored a brace in PSG's 2-0 win over Reims on the day Lionel Messi's made his debut for the club

Real Madrid are not giving up on Kylian Mbappe yet as the Spanish giants are looking to make their third bid of €200million (£172m) with less than 24 hours to the deadline day, Daily Mail, L'Equipe.

According to reports from France, the offer could tempt Paris Saint-Germain into cashing in the Frenchman who has been a target for Los Blancos in the past few years.

Real Madrid are not giving up on Kylian Mbappe yet as they are set to make a third bid. Photo by Jose Breton

The last two bids for Mbappe

A first bid of €160m (£137m) was made in the past week which was turned down by the French club and insisted on €220m (£188m).

Real then upped their bid to €180m (£154m) but was knocked off by PSG's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Al Khelaifi's response to Real Madrid's two bids

Despite the €170m (£145m) plus €10m (£9m) in add-ons was tabled to the Ligue 1 side Al Khelaifi was responded to the offer:

"Our position is clear. We will not change it or repeat it."

Mbappe performance over the weekend

Mbappe will be out of contract at the end of the season and Madrid are still confident in landing the striker at the Spanish capital this summer.

The 22-year-old was on target twice in their 2-0 win over Reims taking his tally to three in the new season and would return after the international break to play Clermont Foot.

