Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, have shared with their fans and followers a look inside their engagement shoot as they are set to get married.

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Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller after victory against Sean Strickland in the UFC 312 event. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis and the boxing coach have been together for a while, and they got engaged when the South African fighter proposed on his 31st birthday in 2025. The ex-UFC titleholder made a heartfelt romantic gesture, going down on one knee in a traditional proposal to ask Vasti for her hand in marriage.

Spiller went on to share a beautiful scene from their proposal on social media, and got her fans and followers sending her congratulatory messages.

Du Plessis and Spiller's engagement shoot

Du Plessis and his partner are preparing for their upcoming wedding. Vasti recently gave followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their engagement shoot, calling it a “special experience.” She documented everything from her hair and makeup session to the journey to the location and the shoot itself.

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One of the things that caught the attention in the video posted by Spiller on Instagram is the car they showed off during the shoot.

The car in the video was a 1965 Shelby Cobra replica, which is priced close to R550,000 in the South African market, and it made their engagement shoot classic.

Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller shared a look inside their engagement shoot. Photo: Vasti Spiller

Source: Instagram

Here is what South Africans are saying on social media about Du Plessis and Spiller's engagement shoot.

1965 Shelby Cobra replica specifications

The 1965 Shelby Cobra replica is powered by a 427 cubic-inch (6998 cm³) pushrod 16-valve V8 with an iron block and heads, featuring dual four-barrel Holley carburettors, producing 485 hp at 6500 rpm and 480 lb-ft of torque at 3500 rpm, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.

It rides on a control-arm suspension setup with vented disc brakes (11.6-inch front, 10.75-inch rear) and Goodyear Blue Dot tires, while its compact dimensions (90-inch wheelbase, 156-inch length, 68-inch width, 49-inch height) and 2529 lb curb weight contribute to impressive performance figures of 0–60 mph in 4.3 seconds, 0–100 mph in 8.8 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.2 seconds at 118 mph, and a top speed of 165 mph.

Spiller celebrates relationship anniversary with Du Plessis

Briefly News earlier reported that Spiller shared a lovely post on social media to celebrate the second anniversary of her relationship with du Plessis.

The UFC star is always spotted with his partner at all his bout since they started dating in 2023.

Source: Briefly News