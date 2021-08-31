Annette Haven: age, spouse, nicknames, career, interview, profile, worth
The porn industry has been in existence for years and has created opportunities for many people, especially actors and actresses, across the globe. One such actress is Annette Haven. She is an American pornographic actress who used to be famous in the 1970s and 1980s. But how did she start her acting? Does she have a family? How did she become an adult star? Get these details and much more in this article.
How old is Annette Haven? She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 1, 1954, and raised in a Mormon family. She is, therefore, 66 years as of 2021. Why did Annette Haven join the porn industry? Her main reason was to prove to people that sex is not sinful and could be pleasurable. As a result, she went ahead and became one of the top porn actresses during her time. Get more about her background, the infamous Annette Haven interview, and full bio below.
Annette Haven profiles
- Full Name: Annette Haven
- Annette Haven other names: Nanette Heaven, Annette Funette, Cheryl Nelson, Annette Robinson
- Birthdate: December 1
- Day of Birth: Wednesday
- Year of Birth: 1954
- Annette Haven age: 66
- Place of Birth: Las Vegas Valley
- Star Sign: Sagittarius
- Country: United States
- Gender: Female
- Birth Sign Duality: Assertive
- Birth Sign Modality & Element: Mutable Fire
- Opposite Sign: Gemini
- Annette Haven height: 1.52 m (5′ 0″)
- Net Worth: $1 million – $6 million
- Occupation: Actress
- Annette Haven website: annettehavenporn.com
- Annette Haven Instagram: @annettehaven888
Annette Haven bio
Annette is considered a legend in the porn business and, ironically, something of a feminist. However, she was raised in a sexually conservative Mormon family when adult films were still scarce. That raises the question of what prompted her to join the industry. Find out that and more here.
Annette Haven career
Before she ventured into adult films, she had worked in various fields such as an exotic dancer, nurse's aide, a massage parlour employee in the San Francisco area, among other jobs. She later started dancing in erotic shows, where she eventually worked as a stripper. While working in one of the strips clubs, she met Bonnie Holiday, a porn star, and they moved in together.
Annette Haven films
What are Annette Haven adult star films? She was introduced to the sex industry in 1973 through a role in a movie called Lady Freaks starring Holiday. She later went on to feature in nearly 100 porn movies, which include Desires Within Young Girls (1977), Barbara Broadcast (1977), A Coming of Angels (1977), Obsessed (1977), Sex World (1977), Dracula Sucks (aka Lust At First Bite) (1978), Maraschino Cherry (1978), and The Grafenberg Spot (1985).
Annette Haven movies
- La bottega del piacere
- Psychiatrist
- Summer of '72
- Valerie
- The Passion Within
- Monica
- Charm School
- Mrs Callier
- The Bigger, the Better
- The Grafenberg Spot
- Dr Elaine Reynolds
- Tower of Power
- Claudia Wilson
- A Coming of Angels: 'The Sequel'
- Carrie Small
- Body Double
- Gloria Swanson
- Las Vegas Hustle
- Swedish Erotica 45
- Bodies in Heat
- Laura Desalvo
- Hot Pursuit
- Little Miss Shirley
- Public Affairs
- Elvira Lawrence
- Eighth Erotic Film Festifal
- Swedish Erotica 46
- A Thousand and One Erotic Night
- Scheherazade
- Center Spread Girls
- Beverly Martine
- Memphis Cathouse Blues
- Mavis the Madame
- Teenager in Love
- L'avocate
- Girl from S.E.X.
- Brief Affair
- Sinclair
- Sexloose
- Julie
- Lisa Donaldson
- Between the Sheets
- Fair Maiden
- Skintight
- Samantha
- The Seven Seductions
- Madame Lau - The Temptress
- Charli
- Janet
- Peaches and Cream
- Sunny
- Sound of Love
- The Blonde
- Angela
- Wicked Sensations
- Kimberly Anne Jackson
- Aeia
- Female Athletes
- Linda Hamilton
- High School Memories
- Janice Movie
- Ladies Night
- Betty Movie
- Mykonos ou le pays gay
- Party Guest
- Cave Women
- Auclair May
- Deep Rub
- Julie
- For the Love of Pleasure
- Shiva
- Love You!
- Charlie Movie
- 'V': The Hot One
- Mother, Valerie
- Black Silk Stockings
- Maraschino Cherry
- Piano Bar Girl
- SexWorld
- Dale
- Take Off
- Virginia Slimms
- Dracula Sucks
- Mina
- Baby Blue
- Jungle Blue
- Soft Places
- Monique
- Visions of Clair
- Claire
- Barbara Broadcast
- Barbara Broadcast
- Desires Within Young Girls
- Cecilia 'Cissy' Stone
- The Ultimate Pleasure
- Genie (as Serena Hall)
- A Coming of Angels
- Carrie
- Obsessed
- Maggie Ronson
- Reflections
- Joan
- Easy Alice
- Olivia
- Femmes de Sade
- Hooker (uncredited)
- Naked Afternoon
- Billie (as Anette Haven)
- Spirit of Seventy Sex
- Martha Washington
- Tell Them Johnny Wadd Is Here
- Johnny's Girl (uncredited)
- The Autobiography of a Flea
- Mme. Verbouc
- Dungeon of Lust
- Jean Wagner (as Cheryl Nelson)
- Her Last Fling
- Overnight Sensation
- Melanie
- Tapestry of Passion
- Pat Osborne
- Teenage Sex Therapy
- One of a Kind
- Belladonna
- Summer Vacation
- Girlfriend
- Carnal Haven
- Olivia
- China Girl
- Teresa Hardgrave
- Lady Freak
- Deep Tango
- Tomine
Annette Haven's spouse
She was previously married to Billy Haven in 1985. Besides, she has been in numerous relationships with John Mayall in 1978, Bonnie Holiday in 1973, John Galt, Blair Harris and Paul Thomas. She is currently single.
Where is Annette haven today? Annette Haven's actress career faded away due to old age. At 66, she is no longer acting. Yet, she is one of the first true porn superstars and a stunningly gorgeous creature. Her fresh-scrubbed look made her the perfect match for roles that called for an innocent, virginal young woman. Yet, despite her seemingly naïve façade, she was a tenacious sexual performer who always left everything she had right there on the screen.
