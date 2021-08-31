The porn industry has been in existence for years and has created opportunities for many people, especially actors and actresses, across the globe. One such actress is Annette Haven. She is an American pornographic actress who used to be famous in the 1970s and 1980s. But how did she start her acting? Does she have a family? How did she become an adult star? Get these details and much more in this article.

How old is Annette Haven? She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 1, 1954, and raised in a Mormon family. She is, therefore, 66 years as of 2021. Why did Annette Haven join the porn industry? Her main reason was to prove to people that sex is not sinful and could be pleasurable. As a result, she went ahead and became one of the top porn actresses during her time. Get more about her background, the infamous Annette Haven interview, and full bio below.

Annette Haven profiles

Full Name: Annette Haven

Annette Haven Annette Haven other names: Nanette Heaven, Annette Funette, Cheryl Nelson, Annette Robinson

Nanette Heaven, Annette Funette, Cheryl Nelson, Annette Robinson Birthdate: December 1

December 1 Day of Birth: Wednesday

Wednesday Year of Birth: 1954

1954 Annette Haven age: 66

66 Place of Birth: Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley Star Sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Country: United States

United States Gender: Female

Female Birth Sign Duality: Assertive

Assertive Birth Sign Modality & Element: Mutable Fire

Mutable Fire Opposite Sign: Gemini

Gemini Annette Haven height: 1.52 m (5′ 0″)

1.52 m (5′ 0″) Net Worth: $1 million – $6 million

$1 million – $6 million Occupation: Actress

Actress Annette Haven website: annettehavenporn.com

annettehavenporn.com Annette Haven Instagram: @annettehaven888

Annette Haven bio

Annette is considered a legend in the porn business and, ironically, something of a feminist. However, she was raised in a sexually conservative Mormon family when adult films were still scarce. That raises the question of what prompted her to join the industry. Find out that and more here.

Annette Haven career

Before she ventured into adult films, she had worked in various fields such as an exotic dancer, nurse's aide, a massage parlour employee in the San Francisco area, among other jobs. She later started dancing in erotic shows, where she eventually worked as a stripper. While working in one of the strips clubs, she met Bonnie Holiday, a porn star, and they moved in together.

Annette Haven films

What are Annette Haven adult star films? She was introduced to the sex industry in 1973 through a role in a movie called Lady Freaks starring Holiday. She later went on to feature in nearly 100 porn movies, which include Desires Within Young Girls (1977), Barbara Broadcast (1977), A Coming of Angels (1977), Obsessed (1977), Sex World (1977), Dracula Sucks (aka Lust At First Bite) (1978), Maraschino Cherry (1978), and The Grafenberg Spot (1985).

Annette Haven movies

La bottega del piacere

Psychiatrist

Summer of '72

Valerie

The Passion Within

Monica

Charm School

Mrs Callier

The Bigger, the Better

The Grafenberg Spot

Dr Elaine Reynolds

Tower of Power

Claudia Wilson

A Coming of Angels: 'The Sequel'

Carrie Small

Body Double

Gloria Swanson

Las Vegas Hustle

Swedish Erotica 45

Bodies in Heat

Laura Desalvo

Hot Pursuit

Little Miss Shirley

Public Affairs

Elvira Lawrence

Eighth Erotic Film Festifal

Swedish Erotica 46

A Thousand and One Erotic Night

Scheherazade

Center Spread Girls

Beverly Martine

Memphis Cathouse Blues

Mavis the Madame

Teenager in Love

L'avocate

Girl from S.E.X.

Brief Affair

Sinclair

Sexloose

Julie

Lisa Donaldson

Between the Sheets

Fair Maiden

Skintight

Samantha

The Seven Seductions

Madame Lau - The Temptress

Charli

Janet

Peaches and Cream

Sunny

Sound of Love

The Blonde

Angela

Wicked Sensations

Kimberly Anne Jackson

Aeia

Female Athletes

Linda Hamilton

High School Memories

Janice Movie

Ladies Night

Betty Movie

Mykonos ou le pays gay

Party Guest

Cave Women

Auclair May

Deep Rub

Julie

For the Love of Pleasure

Shiva

Love You!

Charlie Movie

'V': The Hot One

Mother, Valerie

Black Silk Stockings

Maraschino Cherry

Piano Bar Girl

SexWorld

Dale

Take Off

Virginia Slimms

Dracula Sucks

Mina

Baby Blue

Jungle Blue

Soft Places

Monique

Visions of Clair

Claire

Barbara Broadcast

Barbara Broadcast

Desires Within Young Girls

Cecilia 'Cissy' Stone

The Ultimate Pleasure

Genie (as Serena Hall)

A Coming of Angels

Carrie

Obsessed

Maggie Ronson

Reflections

Joan

Easy Alice

Olivia

Femmes de Sade

Hooker (uncredited)

Naked Afternoon

Billie (as Anette Haven)

Spirit of Seventy Sex

Martha Washington

Tell Them Johnny Wadd Is Here

Johnny's Girl (uncredited)

The Autobiography of a Flea

Mme. Verbouc

Dungeon of Lust

Jean Wagner (as Cheryl Nelson)

Her Last Fling

Overnight Sensation

Melanie

Tapestry of Passion

Pat Osborne

Teenage Sex Therapy

One of a Kind

Belladonna

Summer Vacation

Girlfriend

Carnal Haven

Olivia

China Girl

Teresa Hardgrave

Lady Freak

Deep Tango

Tomine

Annette Haven's spouse

She was previously married to Billy Haven in 1985. Besides, she has been in numerous relationships with John Mayall in 1978, Bonnie Holiday in 1973, John Galt, Blair Harris and Paul Thomas. She is currently single.

Where is Annette haven today? Annette Haven's actress career faded away due to old age. At 66, she is no longer acting. Yet, she is one of the first true porn superstars and a stunningly gorgeous creature. Her fresh-scrubbed look made her the perfect match for roles that called for an innocent, virginal young woman. Yet, despite her seemingly naïve façade, she was a tenacious sexual performer who always left everything she had right there on the screen.

