KZN Advocate Receives Suspended Sentence for Stealing Hotel Appliances

A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor at the Verulam Regional Court has been given a wholly suspended sentence for theft

Mzwandile Rueben Matshoba is said to have made off with hotel appliances such as a bar fridge in 2018

Matshoba had initially made arrangements with the hotel to pay for the items missing from his hotel room but failed to do so when charges were brought against him

DURBAN - An advocate from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has been convicted of stealing hotel appliances in 2018. The court handed down a sentence of either paying a fine of R10 000 or 10 months' imprisonment and his sentence has been suspended for five years.

According to IOL, the incident took place at a hotel in Verulam in 2018 and the crime was committed by Mzwandile Rueben Matshoba. Upon his departure, hotel employees realised that two lamps, a hotel bar fridge, a kettle and a vase were missing from the room he had been staying in.

A KZN prosecutor has been convicted of stealing hotel appliances from his hotel room in 2018. Image: Joe Raedle

Natasha Kara, spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority, stated that the hotel contacted Matshoba about the missing items. Matshoba asked the hotel to send him the bill for the items, which he never paid.

Failure to pay for the items led the hotel to institute criminal charges of theft against him. After appearing in court summons, Matshoba paid the insurance company that paid out the owners' loss to the hotel R5 000, according to HeraldLIVE.

Matshoba was given a wholly suspended sentence because he is a first-time offender and because he eventually paid towards the money owed for the stolen items. He is also a regional prosecutor at the same court that handed down his sentence in Verulam.

