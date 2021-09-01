Man Celebrates Securing Super Impressive Apartment: #HomeOwnerGoals

A local man has social media in a frenzy after sharing a snap of the keys to his new home

The modern loft apartment is certainly the stuff of dreams and the young man could not help thanking God for making his wish come true

Mzansi took to the comments section congratulating the fella on the super big milestone

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing a glimpse into his brand new apartment and the keys to the front door. The inspiring man had few words to express his gratitude but more than anything he wanted to thank God for blessing him in such a big way.

A local man has just celebrated securing his first-ever apartment. Images: @yoboiistunna/Twitter

, @yoboiistunna shared a snap of his sleek new crib.

"God is great," he simply captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

The empty apartment has not been fully made up yet but one can only imagine what a great home the spacious place will make. It seems @yoboiistunna has, however, had time for some clothing shopping before 'move day' and his shopping bags are the only thing in the big living room.

Mzansi was certainly left impressed by the young man. Many commended him for staying consistent in prayer and continuing to believe that God would make a way for his dreams.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@NgobeniMontgom1 said:

"Congratulations. He is a good God. I don't know you but, I feel proud of you. Big step you have taken."

@NVMB3RS said:

"Studio/loft apartments slap."

@RizzyRamz said:

"Congratulations brosky!!!! Prayers up, blessings down."

@unvrskat said:

"You deserve it man, keep the work up!"

@PHASTARICO said:

"Prayer changes things bhoza, just hold on."

