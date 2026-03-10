A South African DJ was reportedly rescued from Israel after becoming stranded amid the escalating conflict

A South African DJ has reportedly been safely rescued from Israel after being left stranded following the sudden escalation of the ongoing war.

According to an X post by Musa Khawula on 10 March 2026, DJ Zinzi Kahnish was evacuated by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, after she was booked to perform.

"DJ Zinzi Kahnish had travelled to Israel for a DJ gig and got stranded because of the ongoing war."

Having previously performed in Israel before, with her last gig as recent as 2 January, the country had become a recurring stop on her international circuit, but the familiar territory turned into a danger zone as the conflict intensified.

The escalating war, marked by major airstrikes across the region in late February, turned a routine gig into a life-threatening crisis.

This ongoing violence forced a risky rescue mission by DIRCO, and while Zinzi is expected to be back home soon, it raised serious questions about the risks artists take when performing in global conflict zones.

While a handful of people on the internet were relieved that DJ Zinzi Kahnish was safe and sound, others were far less sympathetic, sparking a wave of backlash that questioned both her judgment and her career.

Critics were quick to point out the extreme danger of travelling to a region in the midst of a full-scale war, with many suggesting that "chasing the bag" should never come at the cost of personal safety.

Briefly News contacted DJ Zinzi Kahnish for a comment, but she had not responded at the time of publication.

Read Musa Khawula's post below.

Social media reacts to DJ Zinzi Kahnish's ordeal

Online users questioned DJ Zinzi Kahnish's judgment after visiting a war-torn country. They slammed her and other celebrities for failing to do their due diligence and stay up to speed with the news.

nobukhosi_renee added:

"These celebrities must learn how to watch the news and just keep up with current affairs. Who would go to Israel just like that?"

KakPersonzw asked:

"Why don’t they check the news?"

Bantu_Kubo slammed DJ Zinzi Kahnish:

"South African artists like acting some typa way when people lament their lack of consciousness. Because in all honesty, why would you take a gig in Israel? Come on, man."

aseisheated said:

"When we stop artists from taking blood money and going to apartheid states, we’re called fake activists that don’t even watch Al Jazeera, but look now. Also interesting that she’s not known here but was booked there."

Meanwhile, others questioned how the DJ could have landed an international gig, claiming she was relatively unknown in her own country.

Gert_LeNinja asked:

"How come these people don't get bookings locally but somehow gig in active war zones?"

babaMbatha_ was shocked:

"Booked internationally while no bookings ever took place at home?"

lulzin_ argued:

"I’ve never heard of her in my life. As a Black South African, why is she going to an apartheid state? It’ll always shock me when some Black South Africans interact with Israelis and visit Israel. What do you need to see so badly in Israel?"

msmonakhisi wrote:

"A lot is going on in this country. Most of us don't know her in SA, but yet, she is an international DJ? What is really going on?"

