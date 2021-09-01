“Mbokodo”: Mzansi Inspired by Woman Who Fixes Heaters in Gugulethu

A South African woman lost her job last year but decided to start a business of fixing broken electric appliances

Sinethemba Dorani is based in Gugulethu outside Cape Town and she is an inspiration to many women for learning the trade to fix broken heaters

The 29-year-old woman says she knew that her chances of getting a new job were very slim and decided to learn the art of fixing appliances

After losing her job due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, Sinethemba Dorani decided to look no further than starting her own business. The ambitious woman is fixing heaters, kettles and a number of electric appliances.

Based in Gugulethu outside Cape Town, Dorani lost her job last year and the 29-year-old says she started fixing broken heaters this year.

The proud woman says she learned from her colleague how to fix the broken appliances and says she noticed that looking for a job is going to be a challenge for her. She said on Facebook:

“After losing my job and because of many companies closing their doors, I knew it was going to be difficult to get another job. The government would make means for us to get employment but we decided to create something for ourselves. If we still wait and hope to get jobs, we will definitely die of hunger.”

The post reads:

@Zan Elle said:

“Oh I really love her and she fixed my heater and it looks brand new.”

@Mzukulwana Samka said:

“Wow I'm so proud of you sthandwa Sam.”

@Mamzo kaDanny said:

“Yes girl. Sebenza ntombooo.”

@Bongi Mabongo said:

“Sebenza gal proud of you as young as you awufuni kuzixhoma mntwini.”

@Thulani Jevu said:

“Never be ashamed of your hustle! May God bless you more sister.”

@Mamjoli Mamjopli said:

“Yes girl, I’m proud of you.”

@Asanda Ntlonze said:

“Mbokodo!”

@Zukiswa Mazula said:

“Rise mbokodo.”

@Blackisto Gcezengana said:

“Thumbs up.”

