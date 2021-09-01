Benjamin Mendy will remain in prison until September 10 after being charged on a four-count r*pe and assault

The now-suspended Manchester City player was transported to the HMP Altcourse last Friday following the charges

He has been suspended from his club pending the outcome of his trial according to Manchester City

Suspended Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail following a reported meltdown at the VIP wing of a prison.

The Frenchman who is being held for r*pe will likely spend another week behind bars after he was transported to the HMP Altcourse last Friday, Marca reports.

The 27-year-old who has been remanded will appear in court on September 10 and he has very expensive lawyers for his defence.

Benjamin Mendy not granted bail. Photo: James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

He has been charged with four counts of r*pe and one of s*xual assault and reports have it that a judge sitting at the Chester Crown Court on Wednesday refused his bail application.

A source said via SunSport:

“Mendy’s family will be devastated at the news he is going to stay in prison.

"They had expected that a judge would let him go home, under strict bail conditions.”

Last week, Mendy allegedly thought he was going to be locked up on a VIP wing for celebrities and sports stars.

Man City reacts to Mendy's charges

Premier League giants Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy indefinitely following the sexual allegation leveled against the left-back.

Cheshire police command reveals that they detained the football star after receiving three complainants over the age of 16, and were said to have happened between last October and last month.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has since been part of three Premier League title-winning squads, as well as lifting the English League Cup twice.

