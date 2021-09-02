A 25-year-old man from Johannesburg has been released on R500 bail after being arrested for assaulting a JMPD officer

Slade Wood is being accused of strangling and kicking Inspector Masuku; Wood also hurled racial remarks at her

Inspector Masuku states that she has been left shaken by the incident and she believed that she was going to die

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has released a man who is accused of assaulting a Johannesburg Metro Police Department(JMPD) officer on R500 bail.

25-year-old Slade Wood attacked Inspector Masuku after she had stopped for speeding and driving through a red light on Saturday night. After being chased and stopped by the JMPD officer, Wood allegedly attempted to slam into a JMPD patrol car, according to News24.

A 25-year-old man who is accused of assaulting a JMPD female officer is out on R500 bail. Images: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

After Wood was finally stopped, he attacked Inspector Masuku from behind and proceeded to strangle her. She then fell to the ground and began to kick her in the face. In addition to repeatedly assaulting the JMPD officer, Wood hurled racial slurs at her.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated that Wood continue to hurl racial slurs even after he was arrested. He even threatened to kill Inspector Masuku while in the back of the patrol car.

Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson, says Wood is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

JMPD officer speaks out about her assault at the hands of a motorist

In an interview with News24, Inspector Masuku stated that her assault at the hands of Wood left her traumatised and she thought she was going to die. Masuku went on to say that Wood had used all of his strength to strangle her and she was out of breath.

