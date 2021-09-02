The Portugal FA announced Cristiano Ronaldo has left their camp early

The 36-year old is now set to link up with Manchester United for the rest of the international break

He earned a yellow card during Portugal’s clash against Ireland which ruled him out of his nation’s next match against Azerbaijan

United face Newcastle in their next Premier League match on September 11

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released by the Portugal national team to link up with his new club early.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Portugal International Duty. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: UGC

The Portugal FA announced on Thursday, September 2 that their star man would be leaving their camp early, and would quarantine for five days upon his return to Manchester.

Ronaldo was the hero on Wednesday, September 1 as his late brace against Ireland ensured Portugal came from behind to claim a crucial 2-1 win the World Cup qualifiers.

The goals also bore some personal significance for Ronaldo as he became the all-time goal scorer in men’s international football with 111 goals.

The only blooper in an otherwise perfect night for the 36-year old was the fact that he received a yellow card during the game and was subsequently banned for Portugal’s next match.

Because of the one-game suspension, he will not be available for the match against Azerbaijan

This is not the only reason Ronaldo was released from international duty early, however.

UK quarantine rules

If the Portugal star is not vaccinated, he would have to isolate for at least 10 days once he returns to the UK as per the quarantine rules in the country.

Being in quarantine for 10 days would imply Ronaldo does not feature in United’s next league clash against Newcastle, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.

However, if Ronaldo is double-vaccinated, he could well make his debut against the Magpies.

CR7 lashes out at opponent during Ireland game

Things could have gone much worse for Cristiano Ronaldo had the referee decided to take action against him for his actions against Ireland's Dara O'shea.

The 36-year-old who recently returned to Manchester United on a two-year deal pushed Dara O'Shea while waiting for VAR to give a verdict on a penalty call.

His actions led to some Irish fans questioning whether Ronaldo deserved to stay on the pitch after his actions which, if viewed carefully, could be considered as violent conduct

Source: Briefly.co.za