“Ku Rough”: Man Shares Heartbreaking Pictures of People Lining Up for Jobs

A local man has social media users buzzing after heading online to share a devastating snap of many job seekers lined up outside a business

The men and women were handing in their resumes for just a few restaurant jobs

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their super mixed reactions to the post

A local man has social media buzzing after heading online to share one very sobering pic of Mzansi's real unemployment crisis. It seems many job seekers headed to a local restaurant in the hopes of securing a few of the opportunities the establishment had available.

Heading online, Twitter user @NahlaEman1 shared the snaps.

"This breaks my heart... people are hungry out there...Eish, ku rough #UnEmployement," he captioned the post.

Mzansi headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the images too. Check out some of the comments below:

@charlie_marema said:

"The government has failed citizens. This is badddddd."

@MyGoodman12 said:

"I think another lesson here is to have applications online/ via email so only shortlisted candidates can show up. And the rest can save their time and limited money that they have to spend on transport."

@DidiLediile said:

"I know someone who used YouTube to learn baking, she used her R350 social grant to buy what she needed to start her business, she makes R200 a day by selling scones at a bus stop."

@DubeNh said:

"And ku rough. You can imagine a father of three who is unemployed, with no income. Wakes up every morning searching for a job, goes back to his family in the evening empty-handed. The kids will look at his face expecting good news but guess what this will be a daily thing."

@hazel_mahazard said:

"This happened to us when @MojaLoveTv had auditions last year. The popo was called to dismantle us, sad when you woke up at 4am and used your last money to get there. We are hungry and we’re trying despite being called the lazy gen."

1k or more job seekers queue for just 28 jobs, heartbreaking video goes viral

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's alarming unemployment rate was again cast into the spotlight following the release of the second quarter employment figures on Tuesday.

Reports have told of a bleak reality for the country's unemployed population of 34.4 per cent, the highest on a global list of 82 countries.

Social media users in Mzansi have joined in on the conversation after popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared a heartbreaking video that appears to show thousands of people pitching up to be randomly selected for presumed temporary menial labour.

The video was captioned

"Jobseekers in Ficksburg, and the company is looking for 28 people."

According to the influencer, the unsettling video was taken in Ficksburg, Free State, despite the province recording a 20 000 employment gain in the second quarter.

The 30-second clip was liked close to 400, with more than 50 people heading to the comments section to lament the scenes.

Staggering response from Mzansi social media users

The outpouring of sympathy from ordinary South Africans was staggering as many lamented the regrettable sight.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the glaring reactions below.

@Bluto74892217 said:

"Our education system needs to teach us to be employers ayko lento!"

@ShareenSingh8 observed:

This is really sad. Our government has lost its heart, and the rich, especially those supporting the DA, will not budge."

@CozminoNtsomi noted:

"This breaks my heart. You'd find out that the employers already secured positions for their family members, wena you sweat here all [day] long for nothing."

@sbusiso95766543 wrote:

"Heartbreaking, it's like that horrible accident that you just look away from because ai this pains."

@xiluva075 added:

"Heartbreaking. The level of economic exclusion is staggering."

Source: Briefly.co.za