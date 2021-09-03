Beautiful Couple Shares Simple Wedding Pictures and Non Traditional Outfits

A newly-wed couple took to social media to share images of their wedding day with fellow users of the platform

The couple on Twitter were not dressed in traditional wedding attire but looked extremely stylish in their outfits

The London couple seemingly had an intimate wedding ceremony and people on social media could help but congratulate them

A London couple made the choice to stray from the traditional white wedding outfits and ceremony and decided to have a wedding that was well-suited for them. Dressed in uniquely tailored outfits, the couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony.

A London couple got married in non-traditional wedding outfits. Images: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @__FFFFFF_ shared pictures of her wholesome wedding day and captioned her post:

"So I guess being married looks good on us then!"

She shared multiple pictures of her and her new hubby, showing off their wedding rings and posing for selfies.

The post:

More wedding pictures:

Twitter users could not help but marvel at the stunning couple's outfits and their wedding. They sent them well wishes and complimented their looks. Here are some of the remarks:

@goodwithsub commented:

"I love seeing couples dressed drippy at their weddings. Let’s end the traditional looks."

@ferinheit commented:

The ring. The outfit. Congratulations to you both!

@SaruhSeven commented:

"Your dress is breathtaking oh my goodddd you are absolutely stunning congratulations on your lovely marriage "

@hunnussy commented:

"Your hair is unbelievably gorgeous and you two have so much style as a couple!"

The couple previously shared their engagement pictures and they told Twitter users to brace themselves for the next ceremony pictures.

Here are their wedding pics:

