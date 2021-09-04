Nosicelo Mtebeni: Law Student Laid to Rest in Her Home Village in Eastern Cape

Nosicelo Mtebeni has been laid to rest in a funeral held in her home town in the Eastern Cape

The law student was tragically murdered in August and her death sparked outrage as South Africa celebrated Women's Month

Social media users took to the internet to pay their final respects to the fallen law student who had so much potential

KHAUOE - Nosicelo Mtebeni tragically lost her life last month. Her death sparked outrage and highlighted the vulnerability of female students.

The University of Fort Hare Law student has been laid to rest in her home village of Khauoe in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

Nosicelo Mtebeni has been laid to rest in her hometown of Khauoe in the Eastern Cape. Photo credit: @malungelob

Her brutal murder during Women's Month garnered a great deal of attention from the media and leading figures including Bheki Cele, the minister of police.

Social media users paid the final respects to Nosicelo Mtebeni

@KhayaJames:

"Oh, poor Nosicelo Mtebeni Broken heart family had expectations you know and it's over. Terrible man."

@nduduzoEdison:

"Mother was unemployed, father a street hawker. They pinned their hope on their child, a final year LLB student. Then came grumpy fatty with a potbelly wambulala. #NosiceloMtebeni"

@SilungMzankwa:

"#NosiceloMtebeni This is so painful indeed Broken heartBroken heartas women we are no longer safe, may her family find closure & her soul rest in peace kunzima."

@GumbiMtshali:

"Nosicelo Mtebeni could have become a prominent lawyer, could have become an advocate in High Court, she could have become a great jurist, or even our Chief Justice. We have been brutally denied a chance to tap into her legal mind sometime into the future. Matatiele was killed."

University of Fort Hare holds official memorial service for murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni

The University of Fort Hare organised a memorial service on Wednesday, August 25 in honour of the life of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a 23-year-old law student who was brutally killed.

Mtebeni was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend who dismembered her body and put her body parts inside a suitcase, according to SABC News. The suitcase with her remains was left on a street in East London.

Mtebeni was in the process of completing her studies and was in the final year of her LLB degree.

University of Fort Hare students call for death penalty for suspect in Nosicelo Mtebeni murder

In response to the high number of killings and gender-based violence in South Africa, the University of Fort Hare's student leaders are calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in the country.

