An official memorial service for murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni will be held by the University of Fort Hare on Wednesday

Mtebeni was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Alutha Pasile, who says he killed her because he believed she was cheating on him

Student leaders at the University of Fort Hare believe that the death penalty is the only solution to curb gender-based violence in South Africa

ALICE - The University of Fort Hare will organise a memorial service on Wednesday, August 25 in honour of the life of Nosicelo Mtebeni, a 23-year-old law student who was brutally killed.

Mtebeni was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend who dismembered her body and put her body parts inside a suitcase, according to SABC News. The suitcase with her remains was left on a street in East London.

The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for Nosicelo Mtebeni, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Images: Nosicelo Mtebeni

Mtebeni was in the process of completing her studies and was in the final year of her LLB degree.

University of Fort Hare students call for death penalty for suspect in Nosicelo Mtebeni murder

In response to the high number of killings and gender-based violence in South Africa, the University of Fort Hare's student leaders are calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in the country.

The Institutional Student Parliament of Fort Hare headed by Anelisa Keti says the organisation is calling for the death penalty in gender-based violence cases, according to a report by News24.

"When does it end? Who is next? The death penalty is the only solution to crimes of this nature," said Keti.

Suspect in the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni murder confesses

The National Prosecuting Authority says Mtebeni's boyfriend Alutha Pasile has confessed to brutally murdering Mtebeni. Pasile stated that he killed her because he believed that she had been unfaithful.

Pasile made his first court appearance last week at the East London Magistrate's Court had has opted against bail and legal representation, reports News24.

Nzimande condemns murder of Fort Hare student during Women’s Month

Briefly News previously reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has released a statement in which he expresses how saddened he is by the brutal murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old LLB student was murdered by her alleged boyfriend who has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday. Nzimande was particularly distraught that the murder took place in a month where South Africa should be celebrating women.

The higher education minister has full confidence in the legal system to deal with the matter in a timely manner.

He said that his department is committed to creating a safe and caring post-school environment, especially for female students who often feel the most vulnerable, according to TimesLIVE.

