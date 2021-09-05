Paris Saint Germain made a huge amount of money from Lionel Messi's jersey sale after signing the Argentine this summer

But that financial record may have been pushed aside after Man United recorded a grand sale of Cristiano Ronaldo's Number 7 top

The 36-year-old could make his debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United at Old Trafford next weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has already set one major record on his second Manchester United coming after breaking the record for most shirt sales just days after his jersey number was announced by the club.

The Red Devils confirmed their legend will don the jersey number seven this season after returning to the club for the first time in 12 years in a deal worth around £19 million including add-ons.

Immediately after the Red Devils revealed they have given Ronaldo his iconic jersey worn by Edinson Cavani last season, the fans stormed their shop at Old Trafford to buy their replicas.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Man United caused an increase in their Instagram following. Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: Instagram

Just four hours into the sales, United recorded the highest day of online sales ever on a single sports merchandise site outside of North America, as reported by The Mirror.

The publication further revealed that the outlet is run by fanatics who revealed that the former Real Madrid star became the biggest selling player ever in the 24-hour period.

This record saw him outshine his long-time rival Lionel Messi following his move to Paris Saint-Germain as well as Tom Brady joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to LoveTheSales.com, Ronaldo has shifted £32.5 million worth of replica kits in just the 12 hours since his number seven shirt went on sale.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in line to make his second debut for Man United when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester mansion

Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly set up home in a multi-million-pound mansion in Manchester, where he will be staying following his return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo rejoined Man United in the summer from Juventus, nearly 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid. SunSport reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner flew to Manchester aboard a private jet and will be living in a seven-bedroom countryside hideaway that the club rented.

According to the UK publication, the property boasts a number of incredible features, including a high-tech fitness complex complete with a jacuzzi and pool.

