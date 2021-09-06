A generous businessman made new automobile owners of 23 people in his community as he bought new cars for them

The businessman and philanthropist handed the new whips to the beneficiaries on the occasion of his birthday

Mixed reactions have trailed the photos as some people have questioned the rationale behind his gesture while others hailed him

Nigerian politician and businessman Dr Partrick Ifenayi Ubah caused a stir in his community as he gifted 23 people new cars.

The kind gesture was confirmed by the head pastor of Omega Power Ministries pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, who shared photos from the exercise on his Facebook page.

A millionaire decide to bless 23 people with luxury rides on his birthday, however people suspect his motives may be political rather than philanthropic. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Briefly News gathered that the car gifts were on the occasion of Ifeanyi's 50th birthday which was on Friday, September 3. The beneficiaries were reportedly handed the car at the politician's hometown in Nnewi, Anambra.

The black Toyota SUVs were parked in style at the compound of Ifeanyi.

Social media reacts

Many people however argued that the car gifts have political undertones.

John Ujubuonu commented:

"Odogwu aburo guy name ooo, he is doing well."

Bright Hienulo wrote:

"Election purposes, please vote with your conscience."

Centohams Centohams stated:

"He is not any good man. I pray his hand is not in what mazi Nnamdi Kanu is going through."

Malachi Ebepum remarked:

"Life is worth celebrating, appreciating God's gift of life in a grand style. Happy birthday to odogwu nwoke. May God accomplish your heart's desires in Jesus' name. Amen."

