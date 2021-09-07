Sergio Aguero on Why He Rejected Messi’s Number 10 Jersey at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has finally explained the main reason that made him reject Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona fans are still battling to come to terms with the departure of Lionel Messi, who has joined Paris St Germain

Aguero stated clearly that the respect he has for his teammate at Argentina national team made him reject the shirt

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sergio Aguero, who is an Argentine footballer, has explained that he rejected to pick Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey at Barcelona because of the respect he has for the new Paris St Germain star.

The former Manchester City striker joined Barcelona with the hopes that he would play with Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, however the six-time Ballon d'Or winner left for PSG.

Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona and the Argentine even accepted a pay cut for him to remain at the Nou Camp, but Barcelona's financial issues made it difficult to register him.

Sergio Aguero seen in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Image: @David S. Bustamante

Source: UGC

Even Sergio Aguero was recently registered by Barcelona as the club's chiefs continue their fight to overcome their financial ordeal. According to the report on Sportbible, Sergio Aguero stated clearly that he respects Lionel Messi a lot and he will not want to wear his iconic jersey number 10.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sergio Aguero's reaction

"Refusing to wear the number 10 shirt at Barcelona? It wasn't that I didn't want to, but it was out of respect for Messi."

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has agreed to wear the number 10 shirt this season at Barcelona.

The 18-year-old will the number 10 as he follows in the footsteps of the aforementioned Messi as well as Rivaldo and Brazilian star Ronaldinho, among others at the Nou Camp.

Ronaldo's massive branded T-shirt sales record

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has already set one major record on his second Manchester United coming after breaking the record for most shirt sales just days after his jersey number was announced by the club.

The Red Devils confirmed their legend will don the jersey number seven this season after returning to the club for the first time in 12 years in a deal worth around £19 million, including add-ons.

Immediately after the Red Devils revealed they had given Ronaldo his iconic jersey worn by Edinson Cavani last season, the fans stormed the shop at Old Trafford to buy replicas.

Source: Briefly.co.za