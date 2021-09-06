Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi and Tom Brady's shirt sales record since he joined Man United from Juventus this summer

The 36-year-old is now the sports athlete with the highest jersey sales in history as many fans have scrambled to have a copy of United's CR7 shirt

Ronaldo is expected to make his debut when the Red Devils face Newcastle in the fourth Premier League game at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the all-time record in terms of shirt sales since joining Man United from Juventus on transfer deadline day, Sportskeeda.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has surpassed rival Lionel Messi and American football star Tom Brady when his iconic No.7 short was released into the market, Mirror.

Ronaldo's shirt is now the highest-selling beating Lionel Messi and Tom Brady Photo by Stephane De Sakutin, Douglas P. DeFelice and Man United

Ronaldo's record

United have now recorded the most shirt sales online in a single day within the first hour of announcement.

And according to fanatics who United's sales online believe that the 36-year-old had become the highest-selling player in history

Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brady could not match the staggering numbers Ronaldo gathered on his shirt sales.

After parting way with the Old Trafford outfit 11 years back, CR7 rejoined the club he won Premier League titles, Champions League trophy and his first Ballon d'Or award.

United did not have much problem convincing Edison Cavani in relinquishing the No.7 shirt as the Uruguayan striker humbly agreed to let Ronaldo have.

Ronaldo jets back to Man United camp

Ronaldo was released from the Portuguese camp after breaking the international record for most goals scored.

The former Sporting Lisbon star was booked for removing his shirt and would miss Portugal's World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan.

However, United fans can not wait to see Ronaldo wear their red and white when they host Newcastle at Old Trafford in the coming weekend.

