Tributes have poured in for Olympic champion Charles Coste, who passed away on Thursday, October 30, at the age of 101. Recognised as the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, his death marks the end of a remarkable sporting legacy.

Coste, who won Olympic gold in the team pursuit cycling event at the 1948 London Games, touched hearts last year when he carried the Olympic torch as the penultimate torchbearer during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He captured Olympic gold while competing alongside Serge Blusson, Fernand Decanali, and Pierre Adam, a quartet famously nicknamed the “ABCD” team.

He became the oldest living Olympic champion following the passing of Hungarian gymnast Ágnes Keleti earlier this year.

His achievements also include winning the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations, a 140-kilometre time trial where he defeated Italian legend Fausto Coppi, the renowned Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion.

Coste's death comes after the passing of 1972 Olympic bronze medallist Manuel Fredrick and golf legend Frank Wharton.

Coste passed away at 101

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari announced the death of Coste on her official X handle on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Ferrari expressed deep sorrow over Coste’s passing, stating on social media that he was deeply moved to learn of the death of Charles Coste, the 1948 Olympic champion who carried the flame for the Paris 2024 Games. He added that at 101 years old, Coste leaves behind an immense sporting legacy.

"My thoughts go to his loved ones, to the cycling community, and to all those who see in his journey a model of perseverance."

In 2022, Coste received the insignia of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur from Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris 2024, in recognition of his lifelong dedication and contributions to the world of sport.

Tributes poured in on social media for the legendary French athlete.

Kurt Eckert said:

"Bravo Charles, thank you for your great example and dignity & inspirations."

Polar Bear wrote:

"It's a great opportunity to let everyone know that you are the Minister of Sports. Thank you Charles!"

Salim Mohammed shared:

"Outstanding great oldies classic picture to be frame .sir Charles Costi dies at 101 years R.I P.the former Olympic track champion🏆.Paris.He got to hold touch."

Josey Mathejane reacted:

"Condolences to the family and cycling community at large 🥀🥀."

