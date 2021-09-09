“Did You Find a Wife?”: Man Shares Screenshots of Hilarious Convo with Son

A local man has social media buzzing after sharing screenshots from a super funny chat with his son

The firstborn really wants a new stepmom and encouraged his dad to get back out on the market

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their reactions to the comical and sweet exchange

A local man has social media users chuckling after sharing screenshots from his incredibly cute conversation with his son. It seems the young man has been patiently waiting for a stepmother and is very curious as to whether or not his dad has filled the position.

A local man has SA laughing after sharing screenshots from the hilarious convo with his son. Images: @tshepo_maphepha/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user and proud papa @tshepo_maphepha shared the screenshots.

"Guys I am selling my firstborn son. Not him asking if I have found a wife. Firstly he called me his 'G', now this," he captioned the hilarious post.

Mzansi was definitely just as shook as papa Tshepo but really enjoyed the healthy banter. Many people complimented the young dad for having such a good relationship with his son while others cutely remarked that it was definitely time for Tshepo to find a wife.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mr_Matlanyane said:

"It's the father-son relationship for me, tell him you don't need a wife, you've got each other."

@DnancyTwala said:

"Lol 'Wena papa ojesha team', he sounds like he wants to give you some notes, listen to that young man, he can give you a tip or two."

@Tee_Boga said:

"Haha, you failing the young man. Find the wife my G."

@DomMonamaSA said:

"Dude he wants you off the market, otherwise there is high risk of both of you chasing the same girl in the near future. He is smart."

@teematjeke said:

"I'll be your wife. Let's go."

@Dimakatsosetjie said:

"LOL! He wants the stepmom vacancy filled."

Source: Briefly.co.za