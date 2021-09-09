“Could Be True”: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena Addresses Coaching Divisions

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has addressed the rumours that there are divisions within their technical team

Mokwena was speaking to local media in the wake of reports that he, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela are not seeing eye-to-eye

However, the young manager opted to dodge the question and he was diplomatic, saying any big organisation has differences within the ranks

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena admitted that the club’s technical bench is divided but decided to downplay the rumours. The Masandawana manager spoke to the media ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

Mokwena was asked by the media if indeed there was a rift between him and coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela, but he was diplomatic as usual.

The former Orlando Pirates manager opted to dodge the question, citing their most important clash against Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Rhulani Mokwena addresses the rift at Mamelodi Sundowns

According to KickOff, the story was run by Soccer Laduma and Mokwena confirmed reading it, saying he expected to be quizzed by the local media. He responded:

"I read the article and was expected this question already. It's a difficult one to answer, it's also difficult to come across as not being honest. But at the same time also to protect the club as we've got a very, very big game at the weekend. Our focus and our energies must be on that.

"But also in the corner of my brain, there's also the need to clarify some of the things and it's a pity because sometimes some of the things come out and you're like 'Oh my goodness, how did this get out?' That is probably the biggest issue, having a mole and having people who report certain things to the media."

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena also touched on the alleged division in the technical area, saying there will always be disagreements in any organisation. He said:

“In any big club, in any big company you have disagreements, you have arguments. This question should maybe go to coach Manqoba. Because of what was reported in the media, there is an element of truth and he apologised for it and it has been put to bed.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Vina Maphosa eyeing a win over Mamelodi Sundowns

The Soweto giants are looking to avenge their MTN8 loss and corporate communications manager, Vina Maphosa, is already talking about a win. He shared a message on social media.

The post reads:

Mamelodi Sundowns partner with LaLiga and top global technical experts

In a similar story, Briefly News posted that Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe is planning to take the Sundowns brand to the global scene, according to the latest media reports.

The young Motsepe became the president after his father, Patrice, was voted as the president of the Confederation of African Football last year.

IOL reports that the young football boss recently invited top technical experts who visited Chloorkop to share ideas with his technical team members.

Source: Briefly.co.za