Lady Struggling to Pay Husband’s Medical Bills Surprised with R168k by Strangers

A woman working as a waitress was massively helped in 2016 when her husband was battling cancer

Strangers contributed towards her family's wellbeing and were able to raise $12 000 (R168 994) to take care of her financial needs

During the presentation of the money, the mother of four got really emotional as the kindness made her cry

Jessica Robredo’s husband, Robert, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 and it seemed as though the world would end.

It should be noted that the couple have four children and it was quite difficult for the young woman to balance taking care of her kids and husband, Crossmap Story reports.

A waitress named Jessica got emotional by the contribution of cash for her family's care. Photo source: Jessica Robredo

Strangers showed up for her

Their rays of hope started in 2016 when a woman, Kimberly Hitchcock Squires, learnt about what the family was going through. She took their issues to a local new outfit for help.

Fox5 media sent some people to give the woman tips at her workplace. The first person blessed her with $200 (R2 816). Another person came and offered $300 (R4 224). She really was at a loss about how strangers were giving her money unexpectedly.

Unconditional kindness

A hotel room was also paid for Jessica close to where her husband was getting treatment for his cancer.

She said:

“I had no idea, I thought it was just me and my family out there trying to do this.”

It should be noted that her husband later lost the battle with the illness as he passed away.

