BI Phakathi, South Africa's most famous good Samaritan has shown the world what kindness looks like again

He came across an elderly couple selling fruit on the side of the road and blessed them with over R1 500

Social media users from all over the world took to the comment section to praise him for his good work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck for a second time in one week.

This time the good Samaritan blessed two local elders who were selling goods on the side of the road. He shared the touching video on his Facebook account.

At first, BI gave their grandaughter R570 but soon followed up with another R1 000 that he gave to the grandmother.

BI Phakathi blessed an elderly couple who praised God for sending him their way. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The gogo's husband was close by and he blessed BI and praised him for his good work. The old lady gave an impassionated plea of gratitude to God for sending BI their way.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users from all over the world were delighted by the good deed and praise BI for being an inspiration

James Thuo:

"May God bless the work of your hand... Am doing art for you once am done I will ask the destination I want you to smile on another side. We love you and God loves you too. Mob love from Kenya."

Stumkero Masha:

"You brought tears out of my eyes, wow. GOD bless you, sir."

Jill Meyer:

"So sweet. Grandma is right. Thank you Jehovah for loving us and causing others to rejoice and be generous in your love as well. May we all be like you. Thru your son Jesus we have the hope of perfect health and young age in paradise. All will be restored. Until then may we love others and tell of your fame and promises to come. I love how they first gave thanks. "

Vivian Burgers:

"This great deed of compassion is clearly indicating to us all that it comes from a man who is filled with the love of God and is guided by the Holy Spirit. God bless you my friend Mr Phakathi."

BI Phakthi helps umkhulu buy lunch, many react to touching video

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakthi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he helped a desperate old man to buy lunch and shared the video on his Facebook page.

BI noticed the old man was counting his change while standing in front of a shack selling food.

The good Samaritan offered to buy the man lunch. The elderly gentleman was shocked at the kind gesture. However, the story does not end there.

Source: Briefly.co.za