BI Phakthi shared a touching video of how he helped a hungry old man buy lunch but he didn't stop there

BI also gave the old man R1 550, he never lets a person he blesses go without a gift of cash

Social media users loved the kind actions of the good Samaritan and praised him in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakthi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he helped a desperate old man to buy lunch and shared the video on his Facebook page.

BI noticed the old man was counting his change while standing in front of a shack selling food.

BI Phakthi, South Africa's good Samaritan, helped an old man buy lunch and blessed him with R1 550. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The good Samaritan offered to buy the man lunch. The elderly gentleman was shocked at the kind gesture. However, the story does not end there.

BI helped the old man to push his wheelbarrow loaded full of firewood. While BI pushed the wheelbarrow the old man introduced himself as Nkambule.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nkambule was so grateful that he blessed BI for his food deeds. However, BI never lets a person go without an extra girt and proceeded to give the old man R1 550.

Nkambule was truly delighted at this point and could not believe his good fortune.

Social media users react to the touching video

Gloria Holloman:

"Watching from the !! I've been watching these videos for about a year now. Before covid 19!!! And how this guy is a blessing to many people it overjoys my heart the more I watch!!!"

Peter Simiyu:

"Honesty! I want to help all people around the world! I grew up as an orphan, tested the hardship on the street I can do this work!"

Nayana Kanthi:

"This is so amazing♥️word can’t express.my Sincerely gratitude If we all do one random

Act of kindness daily we just might set the world in the right detection❤️God bless you ."

Crystal C. Collins:

"I’ve only starting watching for a few weeks and I feel so blessed to have this encounter with humanity. Love for others is what it is all about."

“Wow”: BI Phakathi changes life a man who had no food, gives him R2 500

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi met a man sleeping next to a busy road in freezing cold weather. He said the sunset on him as he was going to Durban. He said his name is Ntsike from Lesotho and the generous man didn’t waste time to give him money.

As the man was sleeping under the tree, he was lucky enough to get disturbed by Phakathi, who also gave him fruit, bread and drink. The old man continued to say he was heading to Durban to look for a job and a better life but he was fortunate to be blessed with R2 500.

The poor guy promised to buy food and new clothes as well as pay for transport costs. However, it seems he was lost because Phakathi told him to the highway is heading to Limpopo.

Source: Briefly.co.za