South African well-known generous man, BI Phakathi, has done it again after blessing a homeless man with R2 500 as he travelled on foot to Durban

The faceless philanthropist, Phakathi, met the man trying to sleep under a tree next to a busy highway en route to Durban but he had no food

According to the man from Lesotho, he was going to Durban to look for a job and the Samaritan urged him to buy food and clothes

BI Phakathi met a man sleeping next to a busy road in freezing cold weather. He said the sun set on him as he was going to Durban. He said his name is Ntsike from Lesotho and the generous man didn’t waste time to give him money.

As the man was sleeping under the tree, he was lucky enough to get disturbed by Phakathi, who also gave him fruit, bread and drink. The old man continued to say he was heading to Durban to look for a job and a better life but he was fortunate to be blessed with R2 500.

The poor guy promised to buy food and new clothes as well as pay for transport costs. However, it seems he was lost because Phakathi told him to the highway is heading to Limpopo.

@Lizchoge said:

“God bless you.

@Aveuli said:

“So sweet what you doing to him... How do you find him bro.”

@Simphiwe_Gazby said:

“Just wow.”

@Msisyamark said:

“God bless you abundantly.”

@Bvcy_M said:

“Can't believe people like you still exist. God bless you.”

@Eddison Grant said:

“This is great to watch man, I really applaud you sir, God bless you sir.”

@Tracey_Trace said:

“I hope he found his home. He seemed confused.”

@Financial_Advocate said:

“I hope old man will go home, he seems not sure where he is going.”

@IamMotswako said:

“Blessings are not measured on sanity, colour, race, statue nor, history but every soul deserves a hand. This world is too cruel for souls like this one and only a few people have made a choice to recognize this kind of people care. They all at one point had a dream which they were denied by someone who pushed them to the limit n they couldn't fight back. The good thing is God saw it all. I'm inspired to lend a hand in my small space.”

