The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed a hack of its Information Technology (IT) system on Thursday

The breach was effected through ransomware on Monday evening, which led to the encryption of all information systems

Unimpressed South Africans took to social media to air their thoughts on the development

The Justice and Constitutional Development department confirmed a hack of its Information Technology (IT) system on Thursday, although details on who the responsible is are sketchy.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mahlangu said the breach was effected through ransomware on Monday evening, which led to the encryption of all information systems.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has confirmed a hack of its Information Technology (IT) system. Image: Luis Alberto Gonzalez.

The breach meant that employees and the public are unable to access certain services offered by the department, according to a report compiled by SABC News.

The report noted that the issue impacted all electronic services provided by the department, including the issuing of letters of authority, bail services, electronic communication and website activity.

However, the department said there was no indication of any data being compromised, per SowetanLIVE.

“All web-based and electronic services are affected. The department would want to assure all affected parties that our IT teams are working tirelessly to restore services as soon as is practically possible," said Mahlangu.

South Africans react to cyber-attack announcement

South Africans took to social media to air their thoughts on the development. Briefly News scanned the comments to bring readers the reactions.

@TheRealMariachi said:

"Someone switched off the firewalls and tried remote access from home."

@Nhlitiyo wrote:

"Where is that billionaire who wanted to digitalise that department."

@Thori_Tk exclaimed:

"Ayaya."

@mandisa_nkosi lamented:

"They are incompetent. What did they expect?"

@lalacoster added:

"Angithi uZuma uphumile."

Source: Briefly.co.za