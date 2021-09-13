Fans are starting to question the quality in the PSL after Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a victory against Kaizer Chiefs

A social media user started the topic and made a statement that got others talking on Twitter about the PSL

Fans weighed in on the statement and while some agreed, others think that Sundowns is a really quality club

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the DStv Premiership and fans are starting to question if the team is as good as we think it is. Kaizer Chiefs were expected to at least show some fighting spirit in the game but that's not what happened.

The topic was started by a social media user, @alan_sithole, who is not really sure about the standard of teams in the PSL. He tweeted:

"Sundowns are not that great, everyone else in the PSL is just s***."

The social media user's statement got people talking and Mzansi gave their two cents on the situation in the comments section. People had a lot to say about how things have been going in South African football. Check out the reactions below:

@tsonga_dude said:

"Quality players in sync makes quality team, that is the genius of Sundowns, people will start mocking PSL when they lose. Even after buying so many players, it shows the nothing your club is."

@Peabss commented:

"Say your team is crap. Other teams are too hardworking for you to just disrespect them like this. Eyakho baba, eyakho!"

@asadumodwa_m said:

"If everyone else in PSL is crap that means Sundowns is the best. I agree with you."

@Frei_SK commented:

"I doubt Sundowns is not great, but you're correct in saying 'everyone else is s***'."

@RonanKing6 said:

"I agree. PSL standards are terrible."

Stuart Baxter trends as fans question his coaching tactics

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs were humbled once again against Mamelodi Sundowns and fans have been reacting on the Twitter timeline. Kaizer Chiefs have a new-look side and a lot was expected from them, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Stuart Baxter chose his starting line-up for the game and questions were already raised as to whether he was making the right decisions. Baxter left Khune out and benched some favourites ahead of the game.

Fans have been itching to see centre back Njabulo Ngcobo in action but he's yet to make an impact for Amakhosi. This resulted in anger from many and they didn't hold back in their analysis. Many think that Stuart Baxter has favourites and this is costing the team.

