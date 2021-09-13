Redi Tlhabi Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary, Pens Heartfelt Message to Hubby

Journalist Redi Tlhabi has headed online to celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary

She penned a heartfelt message to her husband, Dr Brian Tlhabi, and the love is real with over a decade not diminishing their bond in the least

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their interesting reactions to the post about devotion

Seasoned broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has headed online in celebration of her 11th wedding anniversary. The journalist married hubby, Brian Tlhabi, back in 2010.

Redi Tlhabi is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary to hubby, Dr Brian Tlhabi. Images: Getty, @RediTlhab/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Heading to her official Twitter account, @RediTlhabi penned this touching message:

"11 years ago today on a glorious Sunday! Dear Brian, keeper of my heart, happy anniversary to a true gentleman; kind, VERY kind, gentle, wise & calm. I love your mind & heart. I admire you. I adore you. I'm proud of you. I am dazzled by you. I love you. Happy anniversary my love."

Social media users headed to the comments section with mostly well wishes for the happy couple. Some South Africans, however, used the opportunity to shade Tlhabi for what they regard as her 'questionable' relationship with former President Jacob Zuma.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nombonisogasa said:

"The tenderness in this pic. Happy anniversary to you and your man. Here’s to many years of joy, love and growing together."

@sigubude said:

"Happy 11th year anniversary, wishing you many more years to come Redi."

@jcwLIFE said:

"I was there! I saw this happiest of weddings! Difficult to describe the colour of Redi’s dress. Sort of pink but not. It was beautiful. Everyone smiled, all day and (I think) all night. Happy anniversary!"

@JustNqaba said:

"Cheers to you and Dr B. Blessings up."

@StevieGodson said:

"What an adorable tribute to your beloved. Wishing you many more happy years together."

Shots fired: Redi Thlabi and Dudu Sambudla exchange heated blows on social media

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that seasoned South African journalist Redi Tlhabi and the daughter of the now released from prison Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, have squared off in the social media ring.

The two went at each other after Tlhabi posted a cryptic tweet in response to an earlier tweet by @Sentletse, who took a jab at controversial social media fire-starter, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, better known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' on Twitter.

Tlhabi took a jibe at Majozi, labelling her a "minion" following her recent arrest and subsequent release on bail for her part in allegedly inciting the unrest in Gauteng in July, which was in response to the former president's incarceration.

Taking to her verified account, Tlhabi tweeted:

"They all think they can't be traced. You don't even need the Hawks. In 5 minutes... these minions can be found. Then they abandon Twitter. Shouldn't they stay & be bold? Imagine being 36 & appearing in court on a Monday, over politicians who don't give a rat's arse about you."

Zuma-Sambudla, not taking kindly to the news anchor's pronouncement, took to social media late on Saturday in retaliation.

She wrote:

"The Same Politician You Used To Visit In His Forest Town Home…??? I Know Cause I Used To Open The Door For You… And It Didn’t End There, You Followed This Same Politician To Genendendal In CPT… Qhubeka And I’ll Open The Files… You Are Just Bitter!!!"

The exchange did not end at Zuma-Sambudla's spiteful response, though. Tlhabi wilfully accepted the challenge and responded with a reprisal of her own, treating South Africans to a files fest.

Tlhabi ventured:

"You are TRULY your father's child. Vile & dishonest. You sat in [a] court of law & justified his rapey predatory abuse of Fezeka Kuzwayo. So nothing will stop you from doing it here. I have NEVER visited his Forrest Town home. I have NEVER been to Genadendal since Mbeki's presidency.

"But some journalists who supported your father AFTER the rape trial & corruption allegations visited his Forrest Town [home]."

Sensing an opportunity to take the heated affair by the jugular, Tlhabi motioned forward with a damning account.

She revealed:

"I hope one day they will have the courage to write about how THEY stopped going there for interviews because of his predatory behaviour. It is consistent. As for me, I went to Dumberton Residence, his OFFICIAL residence as DP, to interview him as Burundi mediator.

"But like you, he sees professional settings as opportunity to be creepy. He became creepy & predatory. That's who your father is. You mother knew him well. YOU deserve him."

But the outspoken armchair political commentator proved stubborn to the series of blows unleashed on her by her wizened nemesis.

Decidedly having the last say, Zuma-Sambudla said:

"The Only Truth You Speak Here Is That I Am Indeed My Father’s Child… And PROUDLY SO! The Rest Is Between You And Your Failed Mission To Be One Of The First Ladies… You Just Weren’t JZ’s Spec. #ColonialClerk"

