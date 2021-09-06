Shots Fired: Redi Thlabi, Dudu Sambudla Exchange Heated Blows on Social Media

South African journalist Redi Tlhabi and outspoken political commentator Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, recently squared off in the social media ring

It all started when Tlhabi took a jibe at alleged unrest instigator Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, labelling her a "minion" following her recent arrest

Zuma-Sambudla, not taking kindly to the news anchor's pronouncement, took to social media to open a can of worms in retaliation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The seasoned South African journalist Redi Tlhabi and the daughter of the now released from prison Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, have squared off in the social media ring.

The two went at each other after Tlhabi posted a cryptic tweet in response to an earlier tweet by @Sentletse, who took a jab at controversial social media fire-starter, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, better known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' on Twitter.

South African journalist Redi Tlhabi and outspoken political commentator Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, have squared off in the social media ring. Image: @DZumaSambudla, @RediTlhabi/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Tlhabi took a jibe at Majozi, labelling her a "minion" following her recent arrest and subsequent release on bail for her part in allegedly inciting the unrest in Gauteng in July, which was in response to the former president's incarceration.

Taking to her verified account, Tlhabi tweeted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"They all think they can't be traced. You don't even need the Hawks. In 5 minutes....these minions can be found.

"Then they abandon Twitter. Shouldn't they stay & be bold? Imagine being 36 & appearing in court on a Monday, over politicians who don't give a rat's arse about you."

Zuma-Sambudla, not taking kindly to the news anchor's pronouncement, took to social media late on Saturday in retaliation.

She wrote:

"The Same Politician You Used To Visit In His Forest Town Home…??? I Know Cause I Used To Open The Door For You…And It Didn’t End There, You Followed This Same Politician To Genendendal In CPT…Qhubeka And I’ll Open The Files…You Are Just Bitter!!!"

The exchange did not end at Zuma-Sambudla's spiteful response, though. Tlhabi willfully accepted the challenge and responded with a reprisal of her own, treating South Africans to a files fest.

Tlhabi ventured:

"You are TRULY your father's child. Vile & dishonest. You sat in [a] court of law & justified his rapey predatory abuse of Fezeka Kuzwayo.

"So nothing will stop you from doing it here [sic]. I have NEVER visited his Forrest Town home. I have NEVER been to Genadendal since Mbeki's presidency.

"But some journalists who supported your father AFTER the rape trial & corruption allegations visited his Forrest Town [home]."

Sensing an opportunity to take the heated affair by the jugular, Tlhabi motioned forward with a damning account.

She revealed:

"I hope one day they will have the courage to write about how THEY stopped going there for interviews because of his predatory behavior.

"It is consistent. As for me, I went to Dumberton Residence, his OFFICIAL residence as DP to interview him as Burundi mediator.

"But like you, he sees professional settings as opportunity to be creepy. He became creepy & predatory. That's who your father is. You mother knew him well. YOU deserve him."

But the outspoken armchair political commentator proved stubborn to the series of blows unleashed on her by her wisened nemesis.

Decidedly having the last say, Zuma-Sambudla said:

"The Only Truth You Speak Here Is That I Am Indeed My Father’s Child…And PROUDLY SO! The Rest Is Between You And Your Failed Mission To Be One Of The First Ladies…You Just Weren’t JZ’s Spec #ColonialClerk."

'Not all can be arrested' says Zuma-Sambudla after #SphithipithiEvaluator release

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla had her then-latest outburst on social media on Tuesday, 31 August, following the arrest and release of Majozi, who was granted bail following a weekend spent in jail on charges of inciting public violence.

Heading online, Zuma-Sambudla stated:

"Comrades, They Will Try And Intimidate Us By Using State Organs And Arresting Us …We See Them…The Fight Continues. Even If It Means Being Arrested…They Can’t Arrest Us All! #SphithiphithiEvaluator."

The post, as most on social media would agree, left no room for interpretation. It came despite the Germiston Magistrate's Court's decision to grant Majozi bail.

The 36-year-old woman, better known under her username @_AfricanSoil on Twitter, pleaded on the basis that she has two young children, one of whom she is currently breastfeeding.

Source: Briefly.co.za