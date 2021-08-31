'Not All Can Be Arrested' Says Zuma-Sambudla After #SphithipithiEvaluator Release

Outspoken armchair political commentator Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had her latest outburst on social media after the arrest of another alleged unrest instigator

Zuma-Sambudla declared that the fight will not cease regardless of the number of people arrested

Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, better known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' on Twitter, spent the weekend in jail on charges of inciting public violence

Outspoken armchair political commentator Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had her latest outburst on social media on Tuesday following the arrest and release of another alleged unrest instigator.

It comes a day after controversial social media fire-starter, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, was granted bail following a weekend spent in jail on charges of inciting public violence.

Image: Wikus De Wet/ AFP, @dudu_zuma_sambudla/ Instagram.

Heading online, Zuma-Sambudla stated:

"Comrades, They Will Try And Intimidate Us By Using State Organs And Arresting Us …We See Them…The Fight Continues. Even If It Means Being Arrested…They Can’t Arrest Us All! #SphithiphithiEvaluator."

The post, as most on social media would agree, left no room for interpretation. It came despite the Germiston Magistrate's Court's decision to grant Majozi bail.

The 36-year-old woman, better known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' under the username @_AfricanSoil on Twitter, pleaded on the basis that she has two young children, one of whom she is currently breastfeeding.

Zuma-Sambudla rant greeted with criticism

Zuma-Sambudla's tweet garnered nearly 600 in five hours but received widespread backlash from Mzansi social media users.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions to the tweet below.

@tendani1yahooc1 wrote:

"As if you are "fighting" for a noble cause. Sies! Fighting for corruption. You have become so used to living off the spoils of corruption it is just unbelievable."

@WrldHunters warned:

"We see you, the Hawks are coming."

@Mswatigirl_123 noted:

"But you are not fighting."

Court grants alleged unrest instigator bail, bars accused from all social media activity

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Themba Mnisi, one of the alleged masterminds of the scenes of public violence and looting in July, has been released on bail by the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court.

Mnisi was granted R40 000 bail and ordered to refrain from all social media activity, including WhatsApp, where he allegedly mobilised for police officers to be disarmed and attacked in their homes.

In the accused's first appearance in court, the court heard that he allegedly called for police stations to be torched, per a News24 report.

Briefly News understands Mnisi, who is the ANC organiser in the Sedibeng Region, was instructed to report to the nearest police station three times a week.

