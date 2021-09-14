A qualified teacher and homemaker has been handed a lucrative divorce settlement by the Johannesburg High Court

The court has ordered her soon-to-be ex-husband to pay her R2 million on 1 October and thereafter R88k for her and their two kids in monthly maintenance

She also asked the court to rule that her husband pay R20k monthly for the rental of her new home and continue to pay school and medical expenses for the children

JOHANNESBURG - In a divorce case, the Johannesburg High Court has ruled in favour of a woman who is a qualified teacher but gave up her career prospects to become a homemaker.

She was married to a man (only identified as Mr JC in court papers) and they had two children during their marriage. The wife stayed at home take care of their children and the home and asked the court to properly compensate her.

A Johannesburg father has been ordered to pay R2 million to his strange wife in a divorce settlement. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the court ordered Mr JC to pay his soon to be ex-wife R2 million on 1 October and after that, he needs to pay her approximately R88k per month for the maintenance of herself and their children. The monthly amount does not include school fees or medical expenses that he still needs to cover.

The maintenance can be broken down to R46 123.69 for the wife and R21 289.31 for both the children. The wife also requested the court to ensure that Mr JC pays R20k per month towards the house she and the children will live in.

This amount will be recalculated upon the formal dissolution of the marriage at a later stage. The judgement was handed down on the basis of a Rule 43 application that aims to equitably manage the financial affairs of the parties involved for a limited time before the divorce is finalised.

Acting Judge SDJ Wilson found that Mr JC had not been entirely truthful about how much he earned and how much he was really worth. He initially stated that he earned approximately R100 000 a month but it was later revealed that he actually earned R300 000, according to the South African Legal Information Institute.

Mr JC's nett worth was also calculated to be approximately R7 million in the past year, however, only R4 million of that is actually a "cash component".

