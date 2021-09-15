“That’s a Salary”: Mzansi Can’t Deal After Local Lady Splashes R4 500 on a Wig

Keabetswe is a stylish woman but her latest hair addition has attracted massive reactions after buying a wig from an online store

The Sotho speaking lady recently bought a wig at a cost of R4500 and it was priced at $341.00 in US Dollars

Plenty of South Africans are now heading online to share their reactions and some believe she is extravagant because that could be equivalent to someone’s salary

A stylish South African woman is causing a stir on social media after bragging about a wig she bought overseas for a substantial R4500. The stunning woman headed online to share the news of her new addition to her hair collection.

The flamboyant Keabetswe says she purchased the wig for $341.00 from a United States-based online company and she is receiving contrasting remarks from her social media followers.

Some of the lady's social media followers feel she is rich but buying a wig at that exorbitant price is just a waste of money. The elegant and young woman is known for good taste when it comes to fashion and Briefly News takes a look at the reactions. @Akreana wrote on her page:

“Only ordered it today, cost me about R4 500, I’m hoping etla le jeso.”

The post reads:

@Kortess2003 said:

“Show us the wig you bought.”

@Blackwolf1 said:

“$341 did you order for a full human head.”

@MarcusM_Moshia said:

“Mmmh rich girl, kgopela zaka.”

@Thabiso said:

“With no hairline.”

@Akreana said:

“Nah, we deal with quality this side hahaha.”

@LubabaloSidiya said:

“Ufaka i salary entloko Kea.”

Sembi: Influencer Mihlali Ndamase upset Wig got stolen at the airport

In a previous story regarding wigs, Briefly News reported that social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase always serves looks and had some beautiful wigs in her arsenal.

The beautiful influencer opened up about an incident where one of her precious wigs got stolen at the airport.

She tweeted: "I’m so f****** annoyed. Someone at the airport broke the cable off my bag and stole my wig." Mihlali was very disappointed with the incident and her tweet was accompanied by crying emojis.

Wigs are very expensive, especially when they've been customised to fit the user's taste.

A few social media users could relate to the incident and recalled when they had one of their own precious items stolen. Others just felt sorry for the influencer for her painful loss.

Source: Briefly.co.za