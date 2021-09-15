Martin Luther King Jr's oldest sister, Dr. Christine King Farris, has turned 94 years old

A video from her birthday celebration was shared on social media by Bernice King, a daughter of the civil rights leader

Dr. Christine King Farris, who is the oldest sister of the historic civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., has marked her 94th birthday.

A video from the heartwarming birthday celebration was shared by Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott on her personal Twitter handle @BerniceKing.

Bernice King accompanied the video with a caption that read:

What a great way to celebrate the 94th birthday of my aunt, Dr. Christine King Farris, who is known as Queen Mother to many. We feel so blessed to still have her with us. And she is my soror. I love you, Aunt Chris.

Source: Twitter

Born on September 11, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, Christine was the first child of Martin Luther King, Sr., and Alberta Williams King.

Her brother Martin was born in 1929, and her younger brother, Alfred Daniel King, in 1930, according to Kinginstitute.stanford.edu.

Several heartwarming reactions and wishes trailed the beautiful post by Bernice.

Touching social media reactions

Below were some of the comments selected by Briefly News.

@Henrykiddoo said:

Happy Birthday Mrs.Farris and Thank for standing up God bless

@Domesquieu excitedly commented:

Oh my gosh your birthday singing is SO much more melodious than anything my family does! A very happy birthday to Dr Christine King Farris, and many more years of happiness to come xo

Watch the video below

