A viral clip showing a lecturer finding it hard to solve a physics question has gone viral

While the man was struggling to make headway, some of his students who were filming him laughed hard at his confusion

Many people who reacted to the video said that lecturers act as demigods on campuses even when they do not know it all

A video showing a lecturer trying to solve a chemistry question in a class and seemed to be having a hard time has gone viral online.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja, some students filming him said, "Physics na your mate?" as they all laughed hard at the man's confusion.

The lecturer was stuck on the board. Photo source: @instablog9ja

At a point, the man had to clean what he had written on the board to retrace where he must have gone wrong in his calculation.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with over 400 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

timblogga said:

"Na physics Department I been de for Unizik. After one year I just drop enter FUTO carry Food Science for head cos to be forewarned is to be forearmed. 80% Physics student for FUTO no de graduate."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"Learning never ends even as graduates many of us can't answer some questions relating to our course, it's just that Nigerian lectures think they drank from the same cup with Albert Einstein they know everything."

dbull_17 said:

"Science subjects go embarrass you."

@l.tobiloba said:

"For him to be romancing the board, the problem big pass am. Physics is fun though."

loba_piper said:

"I remember Mr Ewumi that adiabatic lecturer wey wan scatter our brain for Eksu that year."

hillary.egede said:

"Never, my professor back in school got struck in quantum mechanic 3."

