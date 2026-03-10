Standard Bank denies claims that it made unauthorised deductions from a client’s account, calling the allegations inaccurate

The transactions in question date back to 2011 and were investigated, with the FSCA confirming no evidence of fraud or errors

South Africans on social media criticised the bank’s response as dismissive and cold, expressing frustration over transparency concerns

Standard Bank denies claims that it made unauthorised deductions from a client’s account. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Standard Bank has denied allegations that it made irregular or unauthorised deductions from a client’s account.

The claims surfaced in a post on X, where a client alleged that her mother’s pension money was transferred to multiple accounts without her consent.

The post has sparked widespread discussion, with other users sharing similar concerns about potential fraudulent activity. In her post, the client also accused the bank of refusing to provide details about where the funds had been transferred.

The bank responds

In an official statement, Standard Bank said the claims are “inaccurate” and noted that the transactions in question occurred in 2011. According to the bank, the matter was fully investigated, resolved, and closed in 2023.

The bank also stated that the customer had lodged a complaint with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which supported the bank’s findings. Both investigations concluded that the transactions were legitimate and correctly processed, with no evidence of fraud, unauthorised activity, or errors by the bank.

Standard Bank emphasised that it works closely with regulators to ensure the safety and protection of customer funds.

Social media reacts

South Africans on social media were largely critical of the bank’s response, describing it as dismissive and cold. Many expressed frustration that the bank’s statement did not address ongoing concerns about transparency and customer protection.

@Bill_Bragga said:

"Yes, obviously, they’ll deny, but these people can’t all be bringing fake evidence. No one has time for such nonsense."

@theosbae_1 commented:

"Such a rude and dismissive response from @StandardBankZA, it's giving 'talk to the hand' type of vibes."

@Mixolo70943 wrote:

"Imagine them just having to accept and admit to the allegations, a peaceful place it would be."

@LaPolymath stated:

"People have been raising these concerns for years. Pension money is people’s hard-earned savings, and it deserves transparency and accountability. Dismissing it as social media noise is not good enough."

@thekelo_Teekay said:

"They will never take accountability."

Standard Bank continues to battle fraud accusations

In a related matter, the bank is also facing reputational pressure amid reports of internal and external fraud incidents. In one case, a former IT operator allegedly manipulated the bank’s systems to extend overdraft facilities on his own account, causing losses exceeding R1.9 million. Separately, a 2025 court ruling ordered Standard Bank Group to repay over R2.1 million that had been mistakenly paid to a fake executor from a deceased estate, exposing weaknesses in verification processes.

Standard Bank has also been caught up in a political controversy, after allegations surfaced that confidential client information may have been shared during a public dispute involving a member of parliament. Furthermore, in 2024, the bank reported further fraud attempts on certain international transactions, following recent social media posts from clients flagging fraud and attempted fraud on their accounts.

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a Standard Bank party went viral, with South Africans joking that this is how the bank spends money collected from bank charges. Despite a challenging year marked by social media claims of fraud, many internet users welcomed seeing the bank give its employees time to unwind and enjoy themselves as the year came to a close.

