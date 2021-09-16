Haibo: Somizi gets back in the saddle, returns to choreographing dance

Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself doing something he hadn't done in two years

He revealed that he has returned to choreographing dance moves with a class full of students

Social media users were impressed Somizi's hustle and that he never stays still for long

Somizi Mhlongo might be getting bored of the unemployed life and has returned to the dance floor for the first time in two years to teach choreography.

Somizi shared a video of himself teaching a dance class on his Instagram page. The 48-year-old celebrity looks like he still has what it takes to teach dancing.

Somizi has squeezed his dance shoes back on for the first time in two years. Photo credit: Somizi

He captioned the video with the following; suggesting that more dance lessons are to come in the future.

"Day one of dance rehearsals after two years of taking a break from choreographing, it's good to be back."

Social media users took the comment section to react to his video

kgaugelo_74:

"Som G, You are a serial Entrepreneur of note; extremely multi-talented; they can try to pull you down but no one will steal your Glory and what God has deposited inside of you. Keep shining."

nqomseleku:

"May your table never run dry you are a hustler of note shame ."

xoxo4sure:

"You just need extra hours in a day to do everything else that you haven't tried yet..you will never go hungry."

kekemisscherie:

"You can’t put a good man down❤️."

