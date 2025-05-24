A white South African who speaks the isiZulu shared a video of his heartwarming meetup with Zulu men went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the Afrikaner had fun in South Africa, which reminded people of US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

People were moved by the video of the Afrikaner who showed how comfortable he is with speaking Afrikaans

A TikToker gave people a glimpse into the rainbow nation. In a video, the man showed that he is also familiar with isiZulu after he went viral for doing a Zulu dance.

An Afrikaner man's fluency in isiZulu created a moment of unity in a TikTok video. Image: tim_boettiger1

A video of the man received thousands of likes on TikTok. Netizens shared their perspective of South Africa after watching the video.

Afrikaner bonds with Zulu men

In a TikTok video, a man, @tim_boettiger1, showed people that he loves bonding with other South Africans by speaking isizulu. He exchanged pleasantries with a group of men. The content creator also declared, "forward with the new South Africa, down with jealousy", and also said "shine Africa shine." Watch the video of the warm exchange below:

SA raves about man's isiZulu

Many people thought the video of the man freely speaking isiZulu was a good representation of South Africa. People were raving about how united the men were. Some people referenced the recent meeting the president of South Africa had with Donald Trump. Online users joked at the video of the white man speaking isiZulu, a counterargument against the US believing that there is a white genocide in the country.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump met and debated the alleged racial discrimination against white people in South Africa. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Online users joked that the TikToker laughs in isiZulu. Read the comments below:

Njabulo Phakade🇿🇦 said:

"Someone tag Donald Trump."

Ncilashe_04❤️ commented:

"I love seeing such beautiful moments where South Africans are united(ng'sacelithambo into engakhokhelwa)"

Mr D Dubs joked:

"He even laughs in Zulu 🤣"

carlito_papi added:

"The white man has also mastered the art of laughing in Zulu. 😂"

charlene remarked:

"This is the South Africa Madiba wanted. A united South Africa. What happened next was the hunger for power, greed, lack of compassion and empathy, poverty, empty promises, corruption in everything. a failing health system and the list goes on. I am proudly born and raised South African and I love my beautiful country. I cannot change what my forefathers did but we can change the future together as a united South Africa. Make it thrive, strive and come alive. Togeather we can build a brighter future."

C_H gushed:

"Why can't everyone just live together like this😥 this is what we need."

TODAY'S MENU joked:

"Trumph will say there's a script he is reading 😂"

Khysfye 🇿🇦 added:

"Cyril should’ve played this video after that Malema video trump showed 😭"

