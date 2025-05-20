A video shows a man catching an aggressive snake with jaw-dropping expertise in a viral post on Facebook

The gardener went the extra mile while on the job after he spotted a large snake on the grass, and he took action

Online users shared their reactions to the video showing the harrowing moment of a man's face-off with a snake

A man in a video impressed people with the way he handled a snake. A long, slithering viper was trying to get away from him, but the gardener went after it.

A gardener wrestled a snake on video, which fascinated viewers. Image: Jono Searle / Getty Images / DeRealMinister / Facebook

The video of the man performing an unbelievable stunt with a snake received more than 2,000 likes on Facebook. Some people found the video hilarious and cracked jokes about the garderner's unbelievable stunt with the snake.

Gardener handles snake

In a video on Facebook by DeRealMinister, a man caught a snake by the tail, and then it began trying to strike him. With each strike, the man avoided it with agile moves, as he whipped around and wrestled the snake into submission. The man was finally able to get hold of the snake's head. Watch the video of the man catching the snake below:

Professional snake catcher in SA

Snake experts recommend calling professional snake catchers for help when needed. Briefly News reported on Nick Evans, a snake rescuer from KZN, who often shows his hard work on social media. Nick handles different types of dangerous snakes, including cobras and black mambas. Nick is also an educator on all things reptiles and spreads awareness on human-snake conflict.

Nick Evans is an expert in human and snake conflict. Image: Nickevanskzn

Mzansi impressed by gardener's snake skills

Online users commented on the video, and many were impressed by how the gardener removed the snake without harming it. Some cracked jokes about the video of the man and the snake. Read the comments about the man handling the snake:

Ceejay Carl Johnson said:

"Trying to impress your boss might go wrong, but hey nice KungFu 😊"

Shalom Quan Kantumoya commented:

"This day satan was not serious."

Uzzie Mccracken was in awe:

"Did that snake jump?"

Mercia Mkhize Tshelane joked:

"So bonana emathuneni so bonana 🎶🎶"

S'fiso M'hayise added:

"And that's how you handle women😂😭"

Lungani Radebe Beno Dlamini

"😂The Boss is happy now, that's why he is laughing."

Bravo Moriketsi added:

"Me jumping with him every time the snake strikes."

