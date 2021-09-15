Pumping Iron: Somizi Hits the Gym, Flexes His 48-Year-Old Body for His Fans

Somizi Mhlongo has hit the gym to pump some iron to give his fans what they want

He shared a video of himself working out in a hot pink and red ensemble on his Instagram page

His fans took to the comment section to tell him what they thought about his body

Being unemployed doesn't seem to have dampened Somizi Mhlongo's spirits, he gave his fans a feast for their eyes when he hit the gym.

Somizi knows what his fans want and often delivers. Recently he hit the gym and shared a video and a snap of him working out in his hot red and pink ensemble on his Instagram page.

Somizi gave his fans what they wanted, he shared a video of himself pumping iron. Photo credit: Somizi

He captioned a video of his workout highlighting the fact that he is 48-years-old and looking good:

"Can your 48-year-old ever look like this... lol."

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to Somizi pumping iron

leratokganyago:

"Yes wena MGIJIMI!!"

nuzzah378:

"That's why we love you our Somsom❤️❤️❤️❤️."

k_h_u_t_s_o:

"Gogo Somizi❤️❤️❤️❤️wooow aging backwards ."

wendz058:

"You are a full package Mizi, keep on inspiring us my dearest."

lindeka_payge:

"We want you back on Idols... I'll never watch the show without you. I'm so upset at these idiots."

Tjo: 'Idols SA' ratings take massive plunge after Somizi's axing

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Idols SA has seen a significant drop in viewer ratings after they dismissed Somizi Mhlongo. This is according to Channel24, who reported that the show went from over 1 million to just 693 000.

The publication reported that the show lost 31.89% of their viewership in the month of August, becoming the 10th most watched show on DSTV - a huge fall from grace.

The plunge comes after the show announced that they would not be bringing back Somizi as a judge. The announcement was made in early August but the media personality appeared on pre-recorded shows until 22 August.

‘Idols SA’ distances themselves amid abuse allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Somizi Mhlongo and M-Net’s Idols SA agreed to temporarily part ways amid the allegations of abuse levelled by his estranged husband.

The broadcaster released a statement explaining that they have given him some time off to deal with his “personal circumstances”.

This is not the only stream of income of Somizi's that has been affected. Metro FM have also granted the media personality some time off during this personal crisis.

The statement from M-Net garnered mixed reactions from social media users, who seem divided over the entire situation.

