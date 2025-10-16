An old video of a YouTuber discussing why Nasty C wasn't progressing as a musician resurfaced online

In the clip reshared by a social media user on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, the YouTuber made some serious claims against Jay-Z's company

Several social media users disagreed with the YouTuber's claims and offered reasons why Nasty C didn't conquer the US market

A YouTuber has sparked a heated online discussion after suggesting why Nasty C’s career isn’t progressing. The YouTuber also shared their theory on why Nasty C failed to make a break into the American market.

Nasty C’s stint in the United States is a constant topic of discussion among hip-hop heads despite the South African rapper sharing why he believes he failed to conquer the American market. A YouTuber reignited the debate about why Nasty C’s career is stalling and how it is tied to Jay-Z’s company.

YouTuber explains why Nasty C's career isn't progressing

On Wednesday, 15 October 2025, social media user @A_Lord01 shared a snippet from a longer video by YouTuber Louaista. In the clip, Louaitsa shares a list of artists who turned down Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and where they are now.

Louaista discussed how Nasty C was doing well before he turned down Roc Nation.

“Meanwhile, other rappers who turned down Roc Nation have seen their attempts to crossover into the US market stall. Just look at the case of Nasty C. Ever since he first emerged, South Africa's Nasty C has been killing it in his home nation ever since his mixtape days. Despite never landing on the US charts, he became renowned to the extent that he secured features from the likes of Benny the Butcher, French Montana, Lil Keed, Ari Lennox, TI, and many more,” Louaista said.

The YouTuber further claimed that Nasty C didn’t just turn down the Roc Nation deal, but spoke out against how they treated some of their signees. Louaista alleged that as a result, Nasty C’s career stalled.

“Rather than take the offer that was on the table, Nasty C decided to stick to his guns. But it might have had unintended consequences because now his supporters point to the fact that he rejected Roc Nation as the reason why he never broke through,” Louaista said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to YouTuber's claim about Nasty C

In the comments, several social media users disagreed with the YouTuber’s claims, with some pointing out that Nasty C signed a record deal with a company bigger than Roc Nation.

Here are some of the comments:

@baloyi_pat34567 argued:

“My opinion might be off, but when it comes to American Hip Hop. their fans are selective, they mostly listen to their own. Nasty C’s success in the USA was not possible; he is talented, but most of the artists in the USA are doing commercial and aren’t that big.”

@MarshieSithole remarked:

“Lol Roc Nation is small compared to Universal, that’s cap🧢Lol a Grammy?”

@krate_shaman said:

“Nah, Def Jam is a trash label. Ask Frank Ocean.”

@seezjhaboyy laughed:

“So now Roc Nation is against everyone you think they know Nasty C to that point asenimeni nine ngema jokes🤣🤣🤣”

Nasty C confirms being an independent artist

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nasty C announced that he was an independent artist and no longer affiliated with any record label.

The rapper was previously signed under Def Jam and Universal Music. Nasty C released his first album as an independent artist under his own record label.

