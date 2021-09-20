A 19-year-old US military officer has tied the knot with a 61-year-old father of two she met on a dating site called Badoo

The two love birds despite the 42-year age gap chatted for six months before their first physical meeting in July 2020

The man is said to be older than the military officer's parents and she is only older than one of the man's children by three years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Love is no respecter of age, this can be seen in the romantic story between a 19-year-old lady and a 61-year-old man.

Daily Mail reports that Audrey Cheyenne-Smiley Moon who is a military officer had met her older lover identified as Kevin on a popular dating site, Badoo, in January 2020.

The met on dating site Badoo in 2020 Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Their relationship blossomed despite the wide age difference

The lovebirds would continue to chat for over six months until their eventual first physical meeting that took place in July 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is said that they shared their first kiss at that meeting with their love getting even stronger.

Audrey however kept secret her relationship to the father of two who had been previously married for 19 years.

They met Audrey's parents in August 2020

According to Metro.co.uk, the lovers summoned courage and revealed they were in a relationship to Audrey's parents who weren't happy about it due to the age gap.

Plus, Kevin was not only older than Audrey's parents (who are 38 and 43 years of age).

Audrey's parents spent three days yelling at Kevin and even called the police on him.

Eventually, Kevin won Audrey's parents over.

Kevin's kids are in support of the union

It is said that Kevin's kids aged 13 and 16 support the relationship.

The man works as a dispatcher. It is noteworthy that the couple got married on August 1, 2021, in Nevada, United States.

On their marital roles, Kevin is believed to want to be a stay-at-home dad while Audrey continues her military officer job.

Man who married 50-year-old mother of 3 grown-up sons speaks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man who married a 50-year-old mother of three grown-up sons has said that they have known each other for 35 years.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the 51-year-old husband, Kingsley Okoruwa said he attended an all-boys secondary school while his wife schooled at a different place and they only meet after school but had nothing going on between them.

Kingsley said the platonic friendship continued until they got into their separate marriages. He is a proud father of 4 children.

The lady Okiemute who is unapologetic about her decision to tie the knot at 50 said she had sought her sons' opinions before taking the marriage step again. She added that though they usually have minor misunderstandings, their love is a sweet one.

Source: Briefly.co.za