A gorgeous police officer has social media buzzing after bagging her university degree

The cop now claims to have "two belts" to her name and South Africans are happy to see her thrive in her educational pursuits

Mzansi headed to the comments section and flooded the timeline with congratulatory messages

A beautiful local cop has Mzansi feeling super proud after heading online to share snaps from her university graduation. While it's not clear what exactly the pretty lady studied, many South Africans are happy to see a police officer thriving in the world of academics.

A beautiful local cop has just bagged her university degree. Images: Mbali-Rose Ngaleka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Facebook user Mbali-Rose Ngaleka shared the beautiful pictures of herself. Dressed in her work uniform, she stands proudly on the steps of UNISA.

"Just a good cop with two belts," she captioned the striking pics.

Naturally, South Africans headed to the comments section to congratulate the young lady. Many people were super proud of the woman in blue.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Joseph Moses Covane said:

"Soldier, I hope your hard work is going to be rewarded. You are educated, your reasoning is backed by other scholars/researchers. You need to be promoted/placed on a position where the institution can reap from the investment that you are: SALUTE SOLDIER!"

Kqothatso Pooe Rsa said:

"Congrats... and don't be like our officers who help criminals and who take bribes."

Sindiswa Mahlangabeza said:

"Yhu! Sana haaai maaani... You did it again."

Thulo Makume said:

"Firstly congratulations may blessings keep coming on you. And secondly Ke Tsuba Matwekwane Etla Otlo Ntshwara Sisters."

Buhlebuyeza Dlomo said:

"Kumnandi mase usucelebrata, but syanya while studying you constantly have to motivate yourself. Congrats babe. Keep up the great work."

Lelethu Leíìgh Tyekela said:

"Wow, congratulations."

Nicolè Rosenberg said:

"Absolutely beautiful. Congratulations! May God continue to bless, favour and direct you. Well done."

