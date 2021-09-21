Clive Barker on Why Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter’s Apology Was Just "Silly"

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has shared his views after Kaizer Chiefs' heavy loss to Royal AM

Barker stated that it was silly of coach Stuart Baxter to send an apology to Chiefs supporters, saying they'll now expect one forever

The retired mentor was speaking after Amakhosi suffered their biggest defeat of the season last weekend

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has lashed out at Kaizer Chiefs boss Stuart Baxter for his apology in the wake of their 4-1 loss at the hands of Royal AM.

Barker says issuing an apology means the Amakhosi family will always expect one should the club continue to lose their DStv Premiership matches. The loss was the second one for the Soweto giants in the space of a week.

Amakhosi lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend before succumbing to a massive defeat at the hands of the top-flight newbies last Saturday.

Clive Barker addresses Stuart Baxter’s apology to Kaizer Chiefs fans

Known as 'The Dog' in football circles, Barker explained why he didn’t like the apology issued by the Briton, saying it was silly. He told KickOff:

“One other thing I didn’t like is when Baxter apologised to the supporters. I mean, you must never apologise to the supporters because they will expect you to do that every time. So I thought it was a silly thing to apologise, saying ‘I’m sorry for the performance.' He must just sit back and coach the players and not make any excuses.'”

Following the heavy defeat, the Glamour Boys are now under pressure as they languish at number 12 on the log table.

According to The South African, the Naturena-based outfit has played four games and they have registered one victory, two losses and a draw.

At the same time, they have found the net on three occasions while conceding seven goals so far. In their upcoming encounter, Baxter’s men will face off against Marumo Gallants in a league match slated for Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

