A young lady, Nokulunga Njapha, could not hide her joy after her mother gave her a beautiful Hyundai car

Many people flooded her comment section to celebrate with Nokulunga as some said her mother must be very kind

Sharing two photos of herself and the new car, the lady said that God's grace has always been enough for her

A young lady, Nokulunga Njapha, has gone online to celebrate her new ride on LinkedIn. Sharing two photos of the whip, the lady announced that her mother gifted her the ride.

The lady went ahead to appreciate God’s grace, describing it as a sufficient one in her life. One of the snaps she posted has her posing with the car key with the vehicle in the background.

Don't disappoint your mother

The second photo gives a side view of the clean car with its booth and driver’s door opened. Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 70 comments with more than 1,000 likes from LinkedIn users.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Nothando Mngcwango said:

"Congratulations cc."

Marco Van Wyk said:

"Congrats. I admire this and i know that this moment we cant achieve it but i know by the grace of god that i will one-day."

Loyiso Ndlovu said:

"Congratulations enjoy your ride."

Mmatshepo Modise said:

"Welcome to my team babe; team Hyundai...lol same car as mine. congratulations. Safe rides and God bless you and mommy."

Musa Professor Ngcobo said:

"Nokulunga your mother loves you please don't disappoint her, I'm very happy for you congratulations to you dear."

Johanna Lerumo said:

"Congratulations on the new ride."

Nohle Mgijima said:

"Mothers are the best...Big Contragulations Nokulunga."

Marota Welcome Mokabane said:

"Felicitations on such a new enticing baby, she’s a Queen. We thank her on your behalf, surely that’s a great investment. Such Mothers are Darlings."

"1st baby": Mzansi thrilled for stunning lady who got a new car from mom

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Esona Mahlulo is being praised for her recent success after buying a new car. The Cape Town-based woman says the new whip is her first baby and has thanked her mother.

The social media account holder is now getting all the positive messages from social networking friends. The young Mzansi woman posted the picture as she posed at the dealership.

Briefly News didn’t need an invitation to also share and pen such an inspiring story for the young stunner.

She wrote on the Twitter timeline:

“My very 1st baby, all thanks to my Mom.”

Check out some of the reactions to the pic below:

@NkatieCM said:

“My mom needs to see what other mothers are doing.”

@Lukie_1017 said:

“And you mom is probably vica versa.”

@Nondiraa said:

“Congratulations sanas... uzundikhwelise noba undikhwelise phi.”

@KulaniCool said:

“Congratulations.”

@DdisaNMV said:

“As much as we are our parents' biggest blessings, they are any child’s biggest cheerleader… Congratulations, now your end is to make that mama proud.”

@mantle6938 said:

“Mother's out there buying cars not expecting houses and to be financially supported after I put myself through school.”

@IronicVector said:

“Congratulations, thanks to mom, so tell me more about your mom, she sounds like a nice person.”

@MrAnsa_Otu said:

“Congratulations. Fun fact: “Agya” means “fire” in a Ghanaian local dialect. This brand was first assembled in Ghana by Toyota’s assembly plant in Ghana. I hope you enjoy the “litness” that comes with it.”

@Mabalane18 said:

“Beautiful take care of it, don’t abuse it and it will return the favour…”

@AbimboL5512 said:

“Mother's are the best! Folks follow me and retweet this. Show her some love.”

