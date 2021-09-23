The African National Congress (ANC) has not been spared thanks to another rant by controversial figure Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Heading online recently, Zuma-Sambudla took a dig at the governing party ahead of the highly-anticipated local government elections

There was plenty of reactions to Zuma-Sambudla's post as it attracted nearly 1 400 likes and a flurry of mixed reactions

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken another dig at the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the polls on 1 November.

In a short tweet on Thursday morning, which was accompanied by a screengrab of a previous Facebook post by EFF member Floyd Shivambu, Zuma-Sambudla lamented the ruling party's apparent lack of regard for "the poor".

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has charged at the ANC in the lead up to local elections. Image: @dudu_zuma_sambudla/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The post read:

"Just A Reminder…This Is The Same ANC Leadership Looking For Votes."

The screengrab image shows a collage depicting the scenes of the burning of grocery and food items which was seized following widespread incidents of looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

At the time, Shivambu said:

"The ANC Government is vindictively burning groceries – and premises this on a false and scientific supposition that allowing basic goods to remain with the people will diminish the value of the remaining goods. This is capitalist cruelty and barbarism at its worst!"

There was plenty of reactions to Zuma-Sambudla's post as it attracted nearly 1 400 likes and, as usual, a flurry of comments.

Mixed reactions to Zuma-Sambudla's rant

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the reactions.

@Reform_ZA wrote:

"What are trying to promote???? Are you with the ANC or not??? This is so unlike you."

@xaba_madoda reacted:

"Are you still the member of the ANC?"

@Makgabo51758569 added:

"Yes! The same ANC Leadership fighting Lawlessness.

@JackFro58998464 offered:

"Your ubaba did not start the rot in MycANCer but to accelerate the rot to both."

@Vhakalaha1 said:

"So you're promoting lawlessness country? No wonder. Have a nice weekend Dudu drink savanna responsible."

Source: Briefly.co.za